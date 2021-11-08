CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott steps up effort to rid school library shelves of books he considers inappropriate

By Barbara Schwarz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has stepped up his effort to rid school library shelves of books he considers inappropriate.

He's written a letter to state agencies, asking them to develop statewide standards to ensure no child is exposed to any inappropriate content in a Texas public school. Abbott singled out two books, both dealing with sexuality.

Clay Robison with the Texas State teachers association says he finds it suspect that both deal with gay issues

Abbott recently sided with state representative Matt Krause, who published a list of 850 books he deemed inappropriate. Those books dealt with racism, gender identity and expression, and reproductive rights.

