Mac Jones Wouldn’t Mind Patriots Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

BOSTON (CBS) — The football world is inching closer to finally learning the fate of wideout Odell Beckham Jr. He could end up in any number of NFL cities by midweek.

While some may have concerns about how a demanding, veteran receiver might impact a rookie quarterback, Mac Jones has no such worries.

Speaking with WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria for his weekly interview , Jones was asked about the possibility of the Patriots signing Beckham if he clears waivers and becomes a free agent.

“Oh yeah, I think Odell is a great player. I definitely watched him growing up and stuff,” Jones said. “Obviously that’s not my decision, but we’re open to have whoever wants to come here and help us win. So you’ll have to ask people with higher knowledge than me on that one. But yeah, we’re not opposed to it at all.”

Beckham, 29, is likely to clear waivers this week, with few teams capable of fitting his remaining salary under their salary caps. If he does clear, he’ll be free to sign with any team.

Beckham caught just 17 passes for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games for the Browns this season.

The Patriots currently rank 16th in the NFL with 238.8 passing yards per game. They are tied for 21st with just 11 passing touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers, the Patriots’ leading receiver, ranks 43rd in the NFL with 434 receiving yards.