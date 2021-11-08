CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mac Jones Wouldn’t Mind Patriots Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZEKB_0cqV1BYZ00

BOSTON (CBS) — The football world is inching closer to finally learning the fate of wideout Odell Beckham Jr. He could end up in any number of NFL cities by midweek.

While some may have concerns about how a demanding, veteran receiver might impact a rookie quarterback, Mac Jones has no such worries.

Speaking with WEEI’s Merloni & Fauria for his weekly interview , Jones was asked about the possibility of the Patriots signing Beckham if he clears waivers and becomes a free agent.

“Oh yeah, I think Odell is a great player. I definitely watched him growing up and stuff,” Jones said. “Obviously that’s not my decision, but we’re open to have whoever wants to come here and help us win. So you’ll have to ask people with higher knowledge than me on that one. But yeah, we’re not opposed to it at all.”

Beckham, 29, is likely to clear waivers this week, with few teams capable of fitting his remaining salary under their salary caps. If he does clear, he’ll be free to sign with any team.

Beckham caught just 17 passes for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games for the Browns this season.

The Patriots currently rank 16th in the NFL with 238.8 passing yards per game. They are tied for 21st with just 11 passing touchdowns. Jakobi Meyers, the Patriots’ leading receiver, ranks 43rd in the NFL with 434 receiving yards.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller has message after Odell Beckham Jr. joins Rams

Von Miller worked hard to bring Odell Beckham Jr. to the Los Angeles Rams, and now he’s ready to reap the rewards. Miller essentially confirmed that the Rams would be signing Beckham by posting an Instagram image of the two video chatting. The caption sent a clear message, both to Beckham and the rest of the league: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
NESN

Stephen A. Smith Shoots Down Idea Of Odell Beckham Jr. Joining Patriots

The Patriots long were linked to Odell Beckham Jr. in trade speculation, so it was only natural to wonder Friday after the Cleveland Browns announced they were releasing the star wide receiver whether New England could emerge as a landing spot. Of course, this isn’t as simple as saying the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Weei#Merloni Fauria#Browns
NESN

Odell Beckham Jr. To Patriots? Twitter Goes Wild As Browns Release Star

That’s what some Pats fans on Twitter are clamoring for in wake of the wide receiver’s release from the Cleveland Browns on Friday. It’s been a wild week on the OBJ front, with the three-time Pro Bowl selection being excused from practice on back-to-back days Wednesday and Thursday after his father posted a video on Instagram of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing to Beckham or missing him entirely. It seemed like only a matter of time before Cleveland parted ways with the star wideout, and the team announced Friday it was working with Beckham’s representatives to facilitate his departure.
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. might just be available

The New England Patriots find themselves at a bit of a crossroads currently. With a 4-4 record, they are on the verge of competing for a wild card spot in the AFC, but have been too inconsistent to fully establish themselves as a de facto playoff contender. As a result, it was largely unsurprising to see them stand pat when the trade deadline came and went this week.
NFL
CBS Boston

Reports: Patriots In Contact With Odell Beckham Jr., Have Real Chance To Sign Free Agent Receiver

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are making a push for Odell Beckham Jr. In the hours following Beckham officially clearing waivers, multiple reports surfaced indicating the Patriots had reached out to Beckham’s camp. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the Patriots have “been in touch” with Beckham. The Patriots have been in touch with Odell Beckham Jr.’s camp, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 10, 2021 CLSN’s Evan Lazar reported that “the Patriots’ interest in Beckham is very real” and that Beckham will be seriously considering the Patriots. The #Patriots’ interest in Beckham is very real, and I’m told they’re in the running...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Mac Jones offers his thoughts on bringing Odell Beckham Jr. to Foxboro

Mac Jones sounds like a fan of Odell Beckham Jr. During his appearance on “Merloni & Fauria,” the Patriots rookie quarterback indicated he wouldn’t have a problem if the Patriots brought the receiver aboard. Asked about the possibility of adding OBJ, who is set to hit the waiver wire, Jones...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Hoping to Sign With Contender

The Bengals host the Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 6-3 on the season and keep pace in the tough AFC North. The Bengals won't have to worry about Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide-out will be inactive for the game and officially released by the Browns on Monday.
NFL
profootballrumors.com

Saints Won’t Claim Odell Beckham Jr.

The Saints won’t put a claim in for Odell Beckham Jr. today, according to head coach Sean Payton (Twitter link via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate). The Saints could still pursue the wide receiver if he goes unclaimed, but Payton says there’s no possible way for the team to free up the necessary cap space for his current contract.
NFL
247Sports

Cleveland Browns DB John Johnson says he 'wouldn't want to go' to Rams if he was Odell Beckham Jr.

On the surface, it seems as if Odell Beckham Jr. got everything he wanted from free agency by signing with the Los Angeles Rams: an apparent upgrade at quarterback with Matt Stafford, an up tempo and pass-happy offense and a team that, loaded with talent, should contend for a Super Bowl. But John Johnson, one of his former teammates on the Cleveland Browns, is not sure it will satisfy as much.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

Are the Raiders Positioning Themselves to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Raiders need help at wide receiver and every indication is that they are going to make a move soon. It was reported this week that the team is interested in DeSean Jackson, who recently cleared waivers after being released by the Rams. The other option that has everyone talking is Odell Beckham Jr., who is going to be released by the Browns very soon.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy