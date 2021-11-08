CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
252 Violations Recorded During Operation Safe Stop Initiative Aimed At Enforcing Safe Driving Around School Buses

By CBS3 Staff
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania leaders are calling attention to an ongoing issue that can put childrens’ lives on the line — safe driving around school buses. PennDOT, state police and education leaders wrapped up their Operation Safe Stop initiative on Monday afternoon.

In just one day and with limited districts participating, they had 252 violations of the school bus stopping law.

Leaders say the actual daily number is likely even higher than that.

“The tragic fact is that too often drivers ignore the warning light on school buses and try to pass them putting our children in jeopardy and this is just not acceptable,” PennDOT official Kurt Myers said.

State leaders ask everyone to pay extra attention at school bus stops and in school zones.

actionnewsnow.com

Redding cracking down on illegal passing of stopped school buses

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department (RPD) and Shasta County Sheriffs Office have teamed up to monitor some local school bus stops make sure drivers are stopping when the bus is letting kids out. RPD told Action News Now that their recent stops are intended to educate the public...
REDDING, CA
State
Pennsylvania State
YourErie

Pa. Safety Partners announce results of ‘Operation Safe Stop 2021’

HARRISBURG — On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Department of Education released their findings from an initiative to investigate traffic violations near schools. Operation Safe Stop, an annual school bus enforcement and education initiative was held on Oct. 20 this year. The data revealed that participating […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Your view: Say no to stop-arm cameras on school buses

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Crestwood and other local schools have or plan to install stop-arm cameras on school buses. It’s a terrible idea. Tell schools no, and tell the legislature to repeal this law. In the state legislature, Act 38 of 2020 sadly became law,...
TRAFFIC
chautauquatoday.com

State Police Announce Record Number of Tickets Issued During Operation Hard Hat Initiative in 2021

New York State officials announced Tuesday that State Police and local law enforcement agencies issued a record number of tickets during this year's Operation Hard Hat, a joint initiative that seeks to crack down on work zone violations and highlight the importance of safe driving when encountering construction, maintenance and emergency operations along state highways. A total of 2,236 tickets were issued during Operation Hard Hat details this in 2021, breaking the previous record of 2,018 tickets set during 2020. The new record comes as New York State continues to experience an alarming number of work zone intrusions and further highlights the need for motorists to slow down and drive carefully through work zones. Law enforcement agencies in Western New York issued 99 tickets during this year's initiative.
TRAFFIC
delawarepublic.org

Driver's education initiative is promoting safe traffic stops

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Delaware State Police and other local police departments are partnering with school districts in the state to promote safe traffic stops. Road Rules and Rights is an interactive learning experience that encourages good-decision making during traffic stops for tenth grade driver’s education students. The program visited...
DELAWARE STATE
#School Buses#Safe Driving#Philadelphia#Penndot#Operation Safe Stop
NBC12

Police stopped over 400 vehicles during traffic enforcement operation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield say they stopped a total of 425 vehicles during a traffic enforcement operation from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. Police also issued 489 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and failure to wear a seat belt. Also, 39 pedestrian safety cards during 46 pedestrian safety talks with community members.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin couple opens driving school to keep kids safe on roadways

OREGON, Wis. – David Gratz, 63, is on a mission to keep Wisonsins new drivers safe. Safety first is the rule that he not only practices but he preaches. "You're not in a bubble," Gratz said. "You can be a great driver and you have to be watching out for what other students are what other drivers are doing."
WISCONSIN STATE
Killeen Daily Herald

Bartlett ISD receives Safe Routes to School funds

The Texas Transportation Commission approved more than $835,000 in federal funding for the Bartlett Elementary Safe Routes to School project — an undertaking that will add crosswalks, wheelchair-accessible ramps, and signage for crossing State Highway 95 and local streets. Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger told the Telegram that the application...
BARTLETT, TX
WFMZ-TV Online

Campaign reinforces safe driving habits among teens

EXETER TWP., Pa. — When you're a teenager, getting your driver's license is like a rite of passage. Along with the responsibility that comes with being on the road, safety is a top priority. It's something that the Highway Safety Network, the police, and State Farm teamed up to emphasize.
KIDS
kezi.com

Eugene attempts to enforce parking ordinance near Safe Sleep Site

EUGENE, Ore. -- After businesses expressed frustration over multiple RVs parked near a Safe Sleep Site, city officials and Eugene police showed up to enforce a recently passed parking ordinance. The ordinance requires vehicles to move at least two blocks away from a location after being parked for three days....
EUGENE, OR
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Communities Along I-79 Sue PennDOT To Stop Bridge Toll Project

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three communities along Interstate 79 are going to court to stop PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to the area. When PennDOT announced a plan to toll I-79 in the Bridgeville area to pay for bridge repairs, it came as a huge shock to residents, local businesses and officials. The communities alleged in a lawsuit that nobody at the state consulted with them. State Rep. Jason Ortitay made a bold statement at Thursday’s news conference announcing the lawsuit. He said they had no other alternative but to file this lawsuit. “I hope by holding this...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
CBS New York

Over A Dozen Caught With Weapons After State Police Stop Party Bus In Mercer County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Over a dozen people on a party bus in New Jersey were arrested on weapons charges in October, state police say. State police say detectives learned multiple people in possession of weapons were on a party bus that would be traveling to the Trenton area via Interstate 195. Authorities stopped the bus in Hamilton Township around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 31. State police say those on board were seen trying to conceal several weapons. Detectives seized six guns, including two ghost guns, along with three high-capacity magazines, hollow-point ammunition and drugs. Fourteen people were arrested including one juvenile female. All 14 were charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, among other charges.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Minnesota

Bus Drivers For Minneapolis Public Schools Vote To Strike If Mediation Fails

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School bus drivers for Minneapolis Public Schools voted unanimously to go on strike if mediation does not produce results. The bus drivers say they are not being offered adequate compensation and are concerned about safety and retention during this severe bus driver shortage. There is going to be a mediation session Dec. 1. The drivers cannot legally go on strike until 45 days after that first mediation session. Minneapolis Public Schools said it is committed to reaching an agreement through the mediation process and is working to ensure that bus service for students is not interrupted.   More On WCCO.com: MN Weather: After An Inch Fell Saturday, More Snow Likely In Twin Cities On Monday Guthrie Audience Member’s Pre-Show Rant Delays Opening Night For ‘Christmas Carol’ Court To Hear $360K Child Support Case Against Tarvaris Jackson Estate Hennepin County Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Body Of Pregnant Woman
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

