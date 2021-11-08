CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Book Claims Trump Threatened to Leave GOP and Start His Own Party

A new excerpt from a forthcoming book reports that Donald Trump contemplated leaving the GOP to form a new party. In Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show—due for release on Nov. 16—ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl writes that Trump made the threat during a heated phone call...

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
Asked about 'hang Mike Pence' chant, Trump gives the wrong answer

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump at least pretended to be bothered by the riot. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the events from a day earlier as a "heinous attack." Before leaving office, he added, "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."
POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
Why Congress won't get Trump's hidden Jan. 6 documents today

Today was going to be the day that the National Archives turned over Donald Trump's materials to the bipartisan House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The good news for the former president is that the documents will remain hidden a little longer. The bad news for the Republican is that this is a temporary reprieve — and he's still likely to lose the larger legal fight.
Book World: Sizing up the GOP's 2024 field: Is there anyone who could beat Trump?

- - - If there were a Pulitzer Prize for premature speculation, it might go to David M. Drucker for his new book, "In Trump's Shadow." He assumes there will be a contested Republican presidential primary campaign in 2024, even if Donald Trump chooses to run. He admits that "top Republicans . . . revolve in an uneasy orbit around Trump as if moons circling a careening asteroid." And he tells us that Trump "is mystified, and a bit flummoxed, that so many Republicans believe he will not chase the White House a third time." But, Drucker writes, "pay no attention to talk of the former president freezing the field. . . . It's all nonsense." So, there are Republicans who will run against him in 2024? Drucker says yes, but he never explains why anyone would be so crazy as to risk it.
2022 Republican candidates are still pushing conspiracy theories about Trump's 2020 loss while ignoring their own party's recent momentous victories

2022 Republicans are running on Trump's election lies while ignoring their own party's wins. GOP Senate candidates continue to jockey for Trump's endorsement as primaries near. Meanwhile, downballot Republicans are showing they can win without running on election fraud. GOP candidates running in 2022 are walking a tightrope of backing...
