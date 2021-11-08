VIDEO: CHP Air Unit Helps Officers Track Down Burglary Suspects In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations unit was busy over the weekend.

The unit dealt with several incidents of vehicles speeding over 100 mph, breaking up sideshows, and helping with several suspect searches.

In one chase and search that CHP released video of on Monday, CHP’s Air-21 unit helped tracked some potentially armed burglary suspects in Sacramento.

Monitoring from the sky, Air-21 tracked the suspects as they pulled into a south Sacramento neighborhood and parked in a driver. The suspects then tried to run off through some backyards, but Air-21 continued to keep tabs on the suspects.

With the help of Air-21, one of the suspects are arrested almost immediately while the other suspect was arrested after an extended standoff.