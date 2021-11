Apple’s highly anticipated macOS Monterey was finally released last week, and users have already been quick to rush and get the new operating system downloaded. Unfortunately, it looks like the OS isn’t completely stable as of yet, and some users’ iMacs and more have been rendered useless after trying the update. Bricking issues range from iMacs and MacBook Pros to even the Mac mini. At present, it’s unclear exactly what is causing the issues.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO