2021 has been a fantastic year for Xiaomi both in terms of sales and device launches. The Chinese company has launched some of the most interesting terminals in various segments such as the MI 11 Ultra for the top range -analysis-, the 11T for the high-end -analysis- and the Redmi Note 10S for the mid-range -analysis-. However, of all the models launched, which have not been few, my favorite is the Xiaomi 11 Lite. And it is because it has a 6.55 “screen in a body of less than 160 grams and with a spectacular thickness and design.

