Celebrate the beginning of November by foraging for edible mushrooms!. The best time of the year to forage for mushrooms in California is in November. California has a diverse selection of edible mushrooms due to the changes in climate. However, not all mushrooms found in California are edible. Before foraging in the forest, it is important to do your research. Discover which mushrooms are safe to eat and best to avoid by checking out a book at your local San Jose Public Library. Here is a list of four common and edible mushrooms found in the Bay Area with their identifiers.

GARDENING ・ 12 DAYS AGO