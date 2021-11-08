CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

IBS Show Home Raises the Bar for Energy Efficiency, Again

By Editorial Calendar
bdmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bar for energy efficiency rises even...

bdmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
bdmag.com

ENERGY STAR: Sustaining Excellence Through Efficiency

Superior homes, ENERGY STAR certified. ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. In 1995, EPA first offered a label for homes to earn ENERGY STAR certification by meeting a rigorous, third-party verified energy efficiency specification.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Thousand Oaks Acorn

Energy-efficient LED bulbs offer savings over traditional lighting

While new paint, area rugs or window treatments can refresh rooms without breaking the bank, there’s a crucial and often overlooked design element that can truly transform a room: lighting. Improving lighting doesn’t necessarily require all-new fixtures. Simply swapping from standard to LED light bulbs can upgrade the ambience of...
ELECTRONICS
dmagazine.com

How North Texas Businesses Can Unlock the Potential of Energy Efficiency

Barriers are getting in the way of economic gains relating to smart energy use, says SMU’s Eva Szalkai Csaky. Here are five ways to knock them down. Remember the arctic blast that blew through Texas earlier this year? The extreme weather we all experienced was a reminder that efficiency is critical for the resilience of our energy system. Energy efficiency reduces cost and greenhouse gas emissions, fosters resilience and competitiveness, and improves health. It is also a driver of economic development, generating $5 million to $8 million in GDP and up to 30 jobs for every $1 million spent.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Ibs#The New American Home#Nahb
mining.com

New cell efficiently converts waste heat to energy

Scientists at Korea’s Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology have designed a novel hybrid thermoelectrochemical-concentration cell that outperforms similar state-of-the-art devices and shows promise in utilizing waste heat to generate electricity. The article also explains that the conversion of a temperature difference into electricity is already possible through thermoelectrochemical...
CHEMISTRY
kingsvillerecord.com

3 tips to boost your home design with energy-efficient LED bulbs

(BPT) - If you dream about transforming your home on a budget, chances are you've considered new paint, area rugs or window treatments. While these updates can refresh rooms without breaking the bank, there's a crucial and often overlooked design element that can truly transform a room — lighting. The...
HOME & GARDEN
CleanTechnica

NREL Researchers Point Toward Energy Efficiency Instead of Long-Term Storage

Incorporating energy efficiency measures can reduce the amount of storage needed to power the nation’s buildings entirely with renewable energy, according to analysis conducted by researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). As more communities plan to eventually rely on 100% renewable energy, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
geekwire.com

Pacific Northwest companies merge and raise cash to build energy efficient, modular construction tech

While COVID-19 and vaccinations have pushed many into us-versus-them camps, for Bec Chapin, the pandemic instead inspired an appreciation for how much we’re connected. “We’re in it together already,” Chapin said. “So let’s be together.”. Chapin realized that togetherness in a newly announced business merger between NODE, the Seattle-based, carbon-cutting...
SEATTLE, WA
njbmagazine.com

Unique Energy Efficiency Strategies for Your Unique Organizational Needs

Disclaimer: Sponsored content articles do not reflect the opinions of New Jersey Business magazine or the New Jersey Business & Industry Association. There’s no perfect way to increase energy efficiency within a facility or within an organization. Every company has unique business goals and operational requirements, and every building has its own design and use history that can present challenges or opportunities for improving energy efficiency. But whatever your situation, the right combination of equipment, tools and strategies can address your unique needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energy.gov

DOE Upgrades One Million Homes as Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Provides Massive Investment in Energy Efficiency

DOE Upgrades One Million Homes as Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Provides Massive Investment in Energy Efficiency. DOE’s Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® Program has Saved Homeowners Over $7.7 Billion in Energy Costs and Generated Homegrown Green-Collar Jobs, Soon to Be Supercharged With Infrastructure Investments. WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary Jennifer M....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Earth 911

Tap Into Energy-Efficiency Programs Through Your Local Utilities

It may seem counterintuitive, but many utility companies offer programs that help customers save energy. This is good news for customers because it means that there are financial incentives for saving energy. Many energy-saving home improvements require an upfront investment in more efficient appliances, LED light bulbs, home insulation, or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Consumers could save £336 a year by switching to energy efficient appliances

The consumer champion’s new ‘running cost’ tool aims to help people save money on their bills by calculating the energy efficiency of tumble dryers, washing machines, fridge freezers, ovens and dishwashers. Researchers found that the least efficient models in each category would collectively cost an eye-watering £490 a year to...
ELECTRONICS
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Home Interior Design Ideas to Maximize Energy Efficiency

Whether you’re moving into a new house, planning to sell or simply sprucing up your home, you’ll likely need to make numerous decisions about color schemes, flooring options and furniture arrangement. While all these increase property value and reflect your style, it’s crucial to consider decorative options that also improve energy efficiency.
HOME & GARDEN
Inhabitat.com

Mountain modern ski getaway features energy efficient design

An emergency room doctor in Denver, Colorado started with the goal of creating a ski getaway. With the location and the focus on outdoor activities, the design team at Somrak Concept + Structure expanded that idea by taking inspiration from the surrounding mountains in the positioning, layout, interior design and material selections for the home.
DENVER, CO
aibusiness.com

Kneron unveils the KL530: Its most energy-efficient chip to date

American chipmaker Kneron has unveiled the KL530 – its first edge AI chip to integrate an Image Signal Processor (ISP). The KL530 is built on the open source RISC-V instruction set, and the company calls it its most energy-efficient processor to date. Boasting more than twice the TOPS/watt over the...
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

The best way to play the infrastructure bill is to find where the money will go and invest in those areas. Think basic raw materials, or highest growth-potential areas like clean energy power infrastructure. If chosen right, you could even find some potential multibagger infrastructure stocks. It's official: President Biden's...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

I chose the electricity retailer offering the best deal for my home. That's not what I got

Households in most of Australia have been able to choose between electricity retailers for more than a decade. The main reason is to reduce their bills. But past research by the Victoria Energy Policy Centre (at Victoria University) has found only marginal benefits in switching retailers. Our study of more than 48,000 bills from Victorian households in 2018, for example, found households typically saved less than A$50 a year by switching energy providers. Has anything improved since then? A few weeks ago I decided to test the market for my own household supply. To guide my choice, I evaluated 357...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy