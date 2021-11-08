IBS Show Home Raises the Bar for Energy Efficiency, Again

Barriers are getting in the way of economic gains relating to smart energy use, says SMU’s Eva Szalkai Csaky. Here are five ways to knock them down. Remember the arctic blast that blew through Texas earlier this year? The extreme weather we all experienced was a reminder that efficiency is critical for the resilience of our energy system. Energy efficiency reduces cost and greenhouse gas emissions, fosters resilience and competitiveness, and improves health. It is also a driver of economic development, generating $5 million to $8 million in GDP and up to 30 jobs for every $1 million spent.

