Surf music fever first struck in 1961 when Dick Dale played his pioneering instrumental “Let’s Go Trippin’” live in Newport Beach, California. The track soon became a hit on regional radio, and Dale followed it up with 1962’s classic “Miserlou,” heralding a new movement of North American bands recording twangy and tremolo-soaked, guitar-driven rock ‘n’ roll tracks. These instrumental surf rock acts and their rough, hurried songs were distinct from the more pop-oriented vocal surf music of the Beach Boys, which would come to prominence in the mid-1960s. Like most places in the world at the time—even Thailand or Finland developed surf rock scenes in the mid-’60s—South America was ready to embrace the incoming surf rock waves.

