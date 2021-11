Leave it to Chanel to put on quite a production. Last night, to commemorate the centennial of the Chanel N°5 fragrance, the luxury house hosted a fête worthy of such an occasion. N°5, as the maison will tell you, was one of the first scents created by a woman, Gabrielle Coco Chanel. As fashion lore has it, Ms. Chanel considered five a lucky number; it was also the number scribbled on the bottle of the perfume’s prototype—and so Chanel “number five” it would be. Nothing short of an extravaganza would do for the beloved fragrance’s 100th birthday celebration.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO