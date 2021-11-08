CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Traffic along I-90 back to normal after 2 crashes cause delays

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two accidents were slowing down traffic in both directions of I-90 in Cleveland Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left shoulder was blocked on I-90 eastbound beyond West Blvd/Lorain Ave to W 44th St/W 41st St.

At the same time, ODOT said the two left lanes were blocked on I-90/SR-2 westbound beyond E 55th St to North Marginal Rd.

According to ODOT, traffic has returned to normal.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

