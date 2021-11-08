CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pell City, AL

Obituary: Amy Renee Hoagland (March 9, 1971 ~ October 30, 2021)

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

Amy Renee Hoagland was born on March 9th, 1971, to Gordon Allen Hoagland and Paula Dian Hoagland in Birmingham, AL.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuDqs_0cqUxHtL00

Amy Renee Hoagland

After the passing of her parents when she was only nine years old, she was adopted by her grandmother, Margie L. Smith.  She grew up in Pell City, AL, where she attended Pell City High School.  There she was involved in many activities, including Cheerleading, Jr. Beta Club, and French Club.  She later attended the University of Alabama, where she earned her Associate of Arts degree.  During her last few years, she became involved at her church’s youth ministry, where she led the 6th-grade class and taught them the fundamentals of the Christian faith. Amy had a huge impact on the church’s children and the growth of their relationships with Christ.

Sadly on Saturday, October 30th, 2021, Amy passed away. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she has joined our Lord in Heaven.

Amy was preceded into death by her parents, G. Allen and P. Dian Hoagland, and her grandmother, Margie L. Smith.  She is survived by her three children, Andrew, Alex, and Ashley Hannah.

On Monday, November 8th, 2021, her memorial service will be held at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens.  Visitation will be open to all from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., and the funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Clint Jernigan officiating.  The burial will follow in the Jefferson Memorial Cemetery.

