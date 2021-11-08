CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Security Keys for Multi-Factor Authentication

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest threats against your personal security is an attacker taking control of an online account. With it, the bad guy can do all sorts of nefarious deeds in your name, and if they get control of your email account they can use password recovery features to take control...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

hackernoon.com

From A to Z: The ABCs of Secure Authentication for Enterprises

There are many topics to cover and boxes to check when adopting secure authentication within your organization — everything from using the right technologies to documenting policies and processes. In this guide, we take you back to the basics to ensure you’re covering account security from A to Z. Having the right “tools and rules” for secure authentication in place is as foundational to your organization’s security as learning the alphabet is to your success in school and life. Achieving strong account security needs to be done sooner rather than later for the health and future of your business. Data from IBM’s 2021 Cost of a Data Breach Report shows that one-in-five data breaches in 2020 resulted from credential compromise. The average cost associated with this attack vector tops $4.3 million.
COMPUTERS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Modern Challenges in Securing Multi-Cloud Environments

Investment in multi-cloud environments is dominating long-term IT strategies for many organizations, but there are still a lot of unknowns when it comes to security. In fact, at Google's recent Cloud Security Summit, leadership cautioned organizations to take a "hard reset" and rethink their cloud security approaches. This is especially needed given the increase in attacks on software supply chains, zero-day issues in email services and ransomware impacting our critical infrastructure industries.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Personal Security#Authenticator#Hardware Security#Mfa
VentureBeat

Report: 80% of fintech execs worry about authentication security tools

According to an industry survey conducted by biometric authentication provider authID.ai in partnership with Market Measurement, 80% of fintech decision-makers harbor moderate to high levels of concern about the risks associated with legacy identity authentication options. Three-quarters of the executives also expressed at least a moderate degree of concern about potential customer dissatisfaction with one-time passwords (OTP) and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) questions.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Best secure file hosting of 2021

The best secure file hosting makes it simple and easy to manage your files and folders in a secure cloud storage solution. Technically, a file hosting service is an Internet service designed specifically for hosting a user’s files. It allows you to upload your files online, save them there and access them using another computer, smartphone, tablet, or any similar device. It can be accessed by the same user who uploaded it as well as any other users who have been given the authorization to access it.
COMPUTERS
biometricupdate.com

Xago claims neuromorphic biometrics deliver more secure client authentication

South African crypto-based money transfer fintech Xago has claimed a world-first in bringing neuromorphic computing to biometric verification and authentication. The firm’s app will allow users – senders and receivers – to undergo identification with a new approach to biometric facial authentication which it claims is far more secure. Xago...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Apple Business Essentials Brings Device Management to SMBs

Apple has announced a new program through which businesses with up to 500 employees can access tools that can be used to manage, secure, and repair a variety of the company's products. The program, set to debut in spring 2022, is called Apple Business Essentials. Its primary appeal seems to...
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

Invest in These 3 Key Security Technologies to Fight Ransomware

Ransomware volumes are up 1000%. Aamir Lakhani, cybersecurity researcher and practitioner at FortiGuard Labs , discusses secure email, network segmentation and sandboxing for defense. A recent survey by Fortinet revealed that two-thirds of organizations had been the target of at least one ransomware attack – and 85 percent are more concerned...
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
prdaily.com

Report: Key factors that are tarnishing tech companies’ reputations

As the pandemic forces Americans through a massive shift in technology use and adoption, tech companies might have plenty of reasons to be excited about the future. However, a new report from Ketchum calls into question the market’s confidence in tech companies. From social media’s front-page troubles to growing concerns about cybersecurity and data privacy, tech companies have lost the trust they once had with consumers.
BUSINESS
Android Headlines

Best Designed Multi Algorithms Miners Released By ASICWay

Recently ASICWay ( www.ASICWay.com ) introduced three multi algorithms miners wonderfully designed to accomplish the fastest return on investment. With a small investment, cryptocurrencies fans can get a quality miner, easy to use and profitable over time. Trustable and caring company. Easy to use products: get the miner at your...
COMPUTERS
In Homeland Security

Be Present: Best Practices for Authentic Teaching Online

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education. Being present is one of the most important elements driving success in the online classroom. In this episode, APU professor Dr. Bethanie Hansen shares two practices that help online educators establish trust and set the tone for faculty and student success. Learn how instructors can establish their presence, share their personality and expertise with students, and build relationships with students so that everyone has a great experience in the class.
EDUCATION
Itproportal

Multi-channel approach is now key to customer service satisfaction

A multi-channel approach to customer service, whereby consumers are able to communicate with their favorite brands in numerous ways, yields the best results, a new Verizon study suggests. The company recently polled more than 5,600 people across 16 countries and found that, while artificial intelligence (AI) is a great addition...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

What Do Those 'AC' and 'AX' Numbers on Your Wi-Fi Router Mean?

When it comes to product specs and model numbers, higher numbers are usually better. So is an AC2000 wireless router worth choosing over an AC1900 one? AX6600 has to be more capable than AX6000, right?. If you're not sure, we get it. Router makers have adopted a complicated, confusing naming...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide 2.8/17 Art Review

The Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide 2.8/17 Art ($549) is a new lens that feels decidedly old school. It's an ultra-wide prime for Leica M-mount rangefinder cameras, and can be used with more mainstream mirrorless systems via a simple mechanical adapter. Its images are as classic as the design—they show lovely colors, are sharp enough for digital systems, and the M mount lets you use the lens with film cameras if you prefer. Most of Lomography's wares are made for photographers who enjoy using esoteric equipment, and the Atoll is sure to satisfy that crowd, earning it our Editors' Choice award.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Canon Pixma G1220 Review

A long-overdue upgrade to the Canon Pixma G1200 we reviewed four years ago, the Pixma G1220 MegaTank Inkjet Printer ($179.99) is an odd bird among single-function or print-only inkjets. Being a MegaTank bulk-ink model—a Canon printer that, like Epson's EcoTank machines, gets its ink not from cartridges but reservoirs filled from bottles—makes it distinctive. What makes it attractive? Its running costs are among the lowest in the business, and its price is about a third lower than the 2017 version's. Versus the avalanche of entry-level multifunction printers out there, the G1220 is short on features and a slow churner, so it's not for everybody. But if all you need is to print lots of high-quality photos and the occasional business document or homework assignment, over time this Pixma is one of the least expensive ways to go.
NFL
PC Magazine

Take an Extra 15% Off This Professional Animation Software

While the digital age has affected the quality and output of nearly every art form, animation has arguably been impacted the most. It's a huge leap from those old Warner Brothers cartoons to mammoth big-screen hits like the Toy Story series, for example. But more recent improvements in software have put that same kind of technology in the hands of amateur animators—and that's possibly the biggest innovation so far.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

Train for a Programming Career With This Black Friday Python Bootcamp Deal

It's amazing to think how universal the Python programming language has become in such a relatively short period of time. You can find Python code in today's hottest games, most of the apps on your phone, and even the algorithms that determine what posts show up in your social media feed. For a language that plays so well with others, it's surprisingly easy to learn.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
PC Magazine

Dive Into Programming and Robotics With This Black Friday Arduino Deal

Arduino and other home electronic kits have inspired and activated a whole new generation of tinkerers and inventors with versatile and easy to use microcomputers. Got an invention of your own in mind? It might be easier to join their ranks than you think. The Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course...
ELECTRONICS

