Apple really has things going well for it when it comes to the iPhone. It almost controls every aspect of the device, from hardware to software. In addition to its clout in the tech and entertainment industries, this gives Apple the freedom to set the tone and pace for supporting its products, including software updates. That’s something that the Android world still has to embrace fully, and even Google is having some difficulty adopting longer support periods. Case in point is the Pixel 3, one of Google’s more problematic phones that would have benefited from an extended stay of its expiration.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO