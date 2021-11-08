CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Azure Brings the Cache with Milan-X

By Nicole Hemsoth
nextplatform.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has been among the first to build and operationalize clusters based on AMD’s Milan-X processors, which were formally announced this morning. This is a big deal for HPC shops that have made the cloud leap, either for burst or production, as it means 3X the L3 cache of Milan, up...

www.nextplatform.com

VentureBeat

Microsoft brings enterprise security to nonprofits and SMBs

As part of a “security for all” push featured at this week’s Ignite conference, Microsoft says it is bringing enterprise security to small to midsize businesses (SMBs) and nonprofits, boosting cloud security programs, and expanding intrusion prevention and detection tech to cover Amazon Web Services. “We need to have security...
BUSINESS
Neowin

Microsoft and Sega partner for Azure-based "next-generation development environment"

Microsoft and Sega have had a decent relationship in recent years. While the Redmond tech giant reportedly considered buying Sega over a decade ago, that deal never materialized. However, the two have maintained a fairly friendly relationship since then. Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released as a launch title for Xbox Series X|S consoles and several other Yakuza titles have also made their way to Xbox Game Pass. Today, Microsoft and Sega have announced a new strategic alliance.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Improvement#Milan#Hpc#Wrf
TechSpot

Sega partners with Microsoft to build "Super Game" on Azure

In brief: Sega and Microsoft this week announced a new partnership where Sega will make games on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. It seems to be the next step in Sega's previously stated plan for a "Super Game" initiative. The announcement came on Sega's press channel on Monday. More specifically, Sega...
VIDEO GAMES
Computerworld

Microsoft to bring Mesh avatars and virtual environments to Teams

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to create their own animated avatars to meet with colleagues in 3D virtual environments, thanks to an upcoming integration of the company's mixed reality platform, Mesh. Mesh, unveiled by Microsoft earlier this year, provides tools for the development of 2D and 3D virtual...
SOFTWARE
gamepur.com

Sega and Microsoft Azure are planning a strategic cloud partnership

Sega has announced that they will work with Microsoft’s cloud platform Azure going forward to create their previously announced “Super Game.” This agreement appears to be a partnership between the two companies, with Sega stating that the two will cooperate to “further evolve technologies.”. What this will mean for both...
VIDEO GAMES
