Klieman, Brown trying to stack wins as Big 12 season winds down

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 31-12 win against TCU on Saturday. “I really feel like we are getting better after going through a little bit of a rut. Appreciate the way the guys come to practice every day. Our preparation Monday through Thursday gives us an opportunity to be successful on Saturday. That was the challenge we handed to them before Texas Tech and had some success and it kind of carried over to today. I thought our guys played with a lot of confidence, a lot of belief, that they knew what TCU was going to do and we just had to go out and play with great technique and execute and had some really good performances. Obviously Felix’s (Anudike-Uzomah) unbelievable performance, but we had collectively a really good team effort. We were able to rush the football for some success. We were able to throw the ball with some success. I thought our defense played really well. We were able to rush the passer. We were able to play good coverage and we were able to somewhat control the rush game. This is a really good offensive team and we knew they were going to get some plays and I think the critical plays that we hadn't been making on defense we were making today whether it's a couple of fourth down stops or even the one stop that made him kick the field goal on the first drive when it may not be in 7-3 but fourth down stops are critical. The guys are excited. They're celebrating a big homecoming victory. It was fun to win at home in front of a great crowd. The crowd was fabulous as usual. We can't thank the fans enough for coming out and supporting our guys and we're gonna enjoy today and we're going to go back to work on Monday.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO