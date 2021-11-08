ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas' Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones Join Elite Company on 2022 Naismith Award Preseason Watchlist

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 9 days ago

The Texas Longhorns' starting senior backcourt tandem of Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones have earned a spot on the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy preseason watchlist, according to an announcement from the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Monday.

Both players are in a position to be the face of Texas basketball for a season that has all of Longhorn Nation hyped and ready.

Carr, who transferred to UT after performing at an elite level with the Minnesota Golden Gophers last season, was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 preseason selection on Oct. 13.

On Nov. 4, Carr added on to his list of preseason accolades that have seemed to pile up before his first season as. Longhorn has even begun, as he was named to the preseason watchlist for the 2022 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division 1 Player of the Year Award.

Additionally, Carr found his way onto the preseason watchlist for the 2022 Bob Cousy Award, an award that annually recognizes the most outstanding point guard in Division 1 college basketball.

Kansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas Longhorns in Week 10

The Jayhawks bring a struggling offense to Austin under Lance Leipold's new regime

33 minutes ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNuVf_0cqUvOrA00
By Matt Galatzan

Horns Open Beard Era With Resounding Win Over Houston Baptist

The Chris Beard begins with an emphatic win on opening night

13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpm8g_0cqUvOrA00
By Matt Galatzan

Live Updates: Texas 92, Houston Baptist 48 Final

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Tuesday night as Texas takes on Houston Baptist in Austin

15 hours ago

Jones has had his fair share of preseason recognition as well, as the senior shooting guard was named an All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention on Oct. 13. He even earned a spot on the 2022 Jerry West Award, honoring the nation's top shooting guard.

Both Carr and Jones will look to lead a revamped veteran Texas team throughout the 2021-2022 season. The first obstacle in the team's way will be Houston Baptist, as the Longhorns will officially tip off the season against the Huskies tomorrow night at 8 p.m. C.T. at the Frank Erwin Center.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LonghornCountry

Texas Coasts Past Northern Colorado For Second Win

Longhorns basketball got back in the win column on Wednesday night, taking down Northern Colorado at the Frank Erwin Center. Longhorns Basketball Live Updates: No. 8 Texas 61 vs. Northern Colorado 46 Final. Texas returns home from the west coast looking to get back to their winning ways. 7 hours...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Austin, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Basketball
City
Austin, TX
LonghornCountry

With Texas' Robinson Out, Roschon Johnson Lives Up To Leader Role

The end of one season could be the start of another. At least that makes sense in the theory of Texas at its running back group. Bijan Robinson suffered a dislocated elbow in the loss to Kansas and will not play in the team’s final two games of the season. Veteran Roschon Johnson is expected to see a bulk of the load.
NFL
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas On-Field Struggles 'Haven't Hurt' Pursuit of Harold Perkins

With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas Women Soar, Texas Men Stumble In AP Top 25

The Texas Longhorns’ 61-56 win over Stanford sent them soaring up the AP Women’s Top 25 basketball poll, while the men dropped three spots after their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. Both the men’s and women’s AP polls were released on Monday. The Longhorn women started the season at No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
Person
Marcus Carr
Person
Bob Cousy
LonghornCountry

Texas CB Josh Thompson Out For Season; Whittington Return?

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered more than just an embarrassing loss to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. They also lost a battle of attrition. During his weekly press conference with the media on Monday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian revealed a rash of bad injury news on both sides of the ball for the Longhorns, including starting cornerback Josh Thompson and star running back Bijan Robinson.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Bijan Robinson Out For Season With Injury

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were already having a tough time against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. But late in the third quarter, things got even worse for coach Steve Sarkisian's bunch, when star running back Bijan Robinson was seriously injured, and forced to leave the game. And now,...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naismith Award#Texas Longhorns#Jerry West Award#Bob Cousy Award#The Texas Longhorns#Jersey Mike#Naismith Trophy#The Atlanta Tipoff Club#Longhorn Nation#Ut#Division 1 College#Jayhawks#Live Updates#Texas 92#Houston Baptist#Longhornscountry Com
LonghornCountry

Matharu, Longhorns Upset Stanford In Top 25 Matchup

Aliyah Matharu knocked down four fourth-quarter 3-pointers to boost the No. 25 Texas Longhorns past the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal, 61-56, on Sunday in Palo Alto, California. The Longhorns (2-0) had not made a single 3-pointer in the first three quarters of the contest. But Matharu, who played for Texas head coach Vic Schaefer at Mississippi State and transferred to Texas to play for him again, came up huge in the fourth quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Where is Quinn Ewers? Will He Transfer?

After choosing to play for Ohio State University, former Texas commit Quinn Ewers, the No.1 quarterback in the 2021 class, has had an interesting couple of months. Things seem to be calm now, but earlier this season, rumors suggested that Ewers may leave Columbus earlier than expected. In October, Ewers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
LonghornCountry

Drew Timme, Gonzaga Overwhelm Longhorns in Top 5 Matchup

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns found themselves overwhelmed by No. 1 Gonzaga, as the Bulldogs dominated the Longhorns, 86-74, in Spokane, Washington, on Saturday night. It wasn’t that the Longhorns (1-1) lost to the No. 1 team in the country, it’s HOW they lost — with an awful first half that made it impossible for them to rally.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Live Updates: Texas vs Gonzaga

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns travel to Spokane, Wash. tonight to take on the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Longhorns cruised to a win in their first game of the season on Tuesday, as the team defeated Houston Baptist 92-48 in front of a burnt orange crowd at the Frank Erwin Center.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas Was Never Back; What’s Next?

On Saturday night, the Texas Longhorns’ devastating losing streak continued. This time, the Longhorns lost 57-56 in overtime to the Kansas Jayhawks. The Longhorns’ defense showed absolutely no fight at DKR, giving up 420 total yards and allowing the weak Jayhawk offense to go 11-17 on third down. Both quarterbacks...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Live Updates: Texas vs. Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks will be heading to Austin this Saturday looking to upset Steven Sarkisian and end a three-game losing streak to the Longhorns. In their last matchup in 2019 under Tom Herman, the Longhorns narrowly escaped an upset, winning 50-48 in Austin behind four touchdown passes from Sam Ehlinger.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
824
Followers
1K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy