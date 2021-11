A year ago, Florida football coach Dan Mullen was spotted on the sidelines chewing out Todd Grantham after some poor defense early in a November game against Kentucky. Florida went on to win 34-10 after some early defensive struggles, but that sideline shouting match caught some headlines and made it seem like there was some trouble in paradise. Florida was still in the SEC title hunt, but its defense was the issue.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO