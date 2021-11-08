CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

This Secluded Arkansas Cave Is One Of The Only Places You'll Find Albino Crayfish

By Daniella DiRienzo
Only In Arkansas
Only In Arkansas
 6 days ago

There are several caves in Arkansas, but you won’t find another like Hell Creek Cave. It has a couple of unique features, but what really sets it apart is that it’s one of the few places you’ll find an extremely rare species – albino crayfish.

Hell Creek Cave is the highlight of Hell Creek Cave Natural Area, which is near Mountain View.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTO2b_0cqUuz6u00
Roy Stovall/All Trails

Hell Creek Cave isn’t the only cave in the natural area, though. Since its establishment in 1985, five other caves have been discovered and documented in the 261-acre natural area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzyZp_0cqUuz6u00
Chad Maxwell/All Trails

The natural area – and all of its perks – can be easily explored, thanks to a 1.7-mile out-and-back trail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMaOt_0cqUuz6u00
Brent Murray/All Trails

Hell Creek flows right through Hell Creek Cave, which means the cave is wet year-round. And after periods of heavy rainfall, many of its passages are flooded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a56Gv_0cqUuz6u00
Brent Murray/All Trails

The cave’s dark, moist conditions provide the perfect environment for several animals, including two endangered species – gray bats and albino crayfish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZZOY_0cqUuz6u00
Chad Maxwell/All Trails

The colorless, 3-inch crayfish, which are often called Hell Creek Cave Crayfish, can only be found in two caves and one spring. (Aside from Hell Creek Cave, Nesbitt Spring Cave and Stone County and Yellville Spring are also home to albino crayfish.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZjfMJ_0cqUuz6u00
Gerry Thomasen/Flickr

Though crayfish sightings are rare and Hell Creek Cave is often flooded, the rest of the natural area is definitely worth exploring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqtLr_0cqUuz6u00
Chad Maxwell/All Trails

In addition to a diverse oak-hickory forest, the area is brimming with unique rock formations in all shapes and sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MxFjZ_0cqUuz6u00
Chad Maxwell/All Trails

You can even walk right through many of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bvcA_0cqUuz6u00
Veronica Pace/All Trails

Ready to explore this amazing natural gem? Click here for more info on Hell Creek Cave Natural Area.

So, did you know about Hell Creek Cave? What about the fact that it’s home to albino crayfish? Ever visited the natural area? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

This isn’t the only place in the state you can spot unique critters. Click here for photos of wildlife in Arkansas that will drop your jaw.

The post This Secluded Arkansas Cave Is One Of The Only Places You’ll Find Albino Crayfish appeared first on Only In Your State .

