This Secluded Arkansas Cave Is One Of The Only Places You’ll Find Albino Crayfish

There are several caves in Arkansas, but you won’t find another like Hell Creek Cave. It has a couple of unique features, but what really sets it apart is that it’s one of the few places you’ll find an extremely rare species – albino crayfish.

Hell Creek Cave is the highlight of Hell Creek Cave Natural Area, which is near Mountain View.

Hell Creek Cave isn’t the only cave in the natural area, though. Since its establishment in 1985, five other caves have been discovered and documented in the 261-acre natural area.

The natural area – and all of its perks – can be easily explored, thanks to a 1.7-mile out-and-back trail.

Hell Creek flows right through Hell Creek Cave, which means the cave is wet year-round. And after periods of heavy rainfall, many of its passages are flooded.

The cave’s dark, moist conditions provide the perfect environment for several animals, including two endangered species – gray bats and albino crayfish.

The colorless, 3-inch crayfish, which are often called Hell Creek Cave Crayfish, can only be found in two caves and one spring. (Aside from Hell Creek Cave, Nesbitt Spring Cave and Stone County and Yellville Spring are also home to albino crayfish.)

Though crayfish sightings are rare and Hell Creek Cave is often flooded, the rest of the natural area is definitely worth exploring.

In addition to a diverse oak-hickory forest, the area is brimming with unique rock formations in all shapes and sizes.

You can even walk right through many of them.

Ready to explore this amazing natural gem? Click here for more info on Hell Creek Cave Natural Area.

So, did you know about Hell Creek Cave? What about the fact that it’s home to albino crayfish? Ever visited the natural area? If so, what’d you think? Tell us!

