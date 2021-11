They say motorcycle riders are masters of calculated risk. And as much fun as I’ve had on several different models of electric motorcycles lately, I’m not sure I’d take a risk on the latest bike I’ve found. An affordably-priced highway-capable electric motorcycle from China sure sound enticing, but something tells me a bargain basement electric sportbike just isn’t going to buy me enough of a safety margin.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO