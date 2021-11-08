CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw, OK

Tribal law enforcement officials say McGirt strengthening public safety systems in Indian Country

By NANCY MARIE SPEARS Gaylord News
Claremore Progress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma tribal public safety officials say the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling is strengthening momentum for improvements to public safety infrastructure in their police departments. The Choctaw and Muscogee nations have hired additional public safety officers and are entering into more cross-deputization agreements with tribal, state and federal agencies....

www.claremoreprogress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Choctaw, OK
Choctaw, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

UK: 1 dead in car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

LONDON (AP) — Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Country#Indian Tribes#The U S Supreme Court#Choctaw Public Safety#The Choctaw Nation#Indigenous
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy