If you're looking for faux or vegan leather leggings and joggers, you've come to the right place. But let's rewind and start from the beginning. The year is 2021, and leggings and joggers have become the linchpins of the fashion world. The battle against "hard pants" is won, comfort reigns supreme, and we have collectively mastered the art of making Casual Fridays look cool enough to extend to the other six days of the week. But what about those days when you want to spiff up your daily sweatsuit or black leggings and oversized tee uniform? We're talking the days when you want to feel a little ~fancier~ than usual, and strut your stuff on your way to the bar (or the grocery store) but still feel cozy. Enter: faux or vegan leather leggings and joggers.

APPAREL ・ 8 HOURS AGO