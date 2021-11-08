CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dune’: Part Two Will Begin Filming Late Next Year

By Ivanna Trevino
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple sources, the latest box-office hit is scheduled to film its second installment late next year, and set for release in October of 2023. Reporter Josh Encinias confirmed Warner Bros’ definite start date for July 18, 2023, according to a producer whom was present during a screening of...

