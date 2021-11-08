HUGH JACKMAN STARS IN “REMINISCENCE”, Own It Today!

Reminiscence, the futuristic noir set in a flooded Miami (because Miami, of course) years down the road, makes its arrival on home video. There may not be any cocaine cowboys in this film but Miami is starting to get the brunt of the damage on screen. Miami’s future is bleak whether it’s an alien attack or a vanishing coastline. It’s a nice break for the likes of Chicago and San Francisco after suffering damages in Transformers, Rampage, Pacific Rim, and Godzilla. I guess what I’m trying to say is that this film serves as a warning for what happens if we ignore the signs. Lisa Joy’s screenplay depicts a really bleak future–one that sees a war breakout and Americans getting placed in internment camps. This isn’t the America I know. Of course, the poor get poorer while the rich get increasingly richer.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO