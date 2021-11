Henry Cavill’s career does as Superman does not appear to be moving faster than a speeding bullet these days. With no Justice League sequel in sight, and with at least one Superman movie reportedly in development that would focus on a new version of the character, it looks like we might not see him back as the Man of Steel ever again. That raises a fun question: Could Cavill wind up leaving for the distinguished competition over at Marvel to play one of their heroes instead? He certainly wouldn’t be the first. Cavill’s a star without a superhero these days, and Marvel has plenty to spare.

