CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Will Sen. Leahy run for reelection?

By Calvin Cutler
WCAX
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Will he run? Vermont is waiting to find out if Sen. Patrick Leahy will seek reelection. He’s expected to announce his decision in...

www.wcax.com

Comments / 11

Gypsy Loomis
5d ago

Leahy, is too old. Time to be replaced. When you start to spit & talk time to go...Bernie too! They took enough of our millions.

Reply
8
Ross Vumbaco
5d ago

Defiantly time for Pat & Bernie to give it up. We need some new,younger perspective!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
The Associated Press

UK: 1 dead in car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

LONDON (AP) — Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Becca Balint
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy