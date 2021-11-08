CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU welcomes NW State in 2021-22 season opener

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Northwestern State (0-0) vs. Oklahoma (0-0) Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts Northwestern State in...

NW State faces SMU

NW State faces SMU

Northwestern State (1-2) vs. SMU (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays host to Northwestern State in an early season matchup. Northwestern State blew out Champion Christian College by 29 at home on Saturday, while SMU is coming off of an 86-63 loss at Oregon on Friday. TEAM LEADERS: SMU's Kendric Davis...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Herald

No. 17 Georgia Tech women pull away from Belmont 58-45

ATLANTA -- Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 17 points with seven assists and seven rebounds and No. 17 Georgia Tech beat Belmont 58-45 on Sunday. After Belmont built a 15-11 lead after the first quarter, Georgia Tech (3-0) clamped down on the defensive and limited the Bruins to 2-for-13 shooting and forced five turnovers holding Belmont to four points. Georgia Tech led 24-19 at halftime.
ATLANTA, IL
Daily Herald

Loyola plays host to Lipscomb

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) squares off against Lipscomb in an early season matchup. Lipscomb beat South Carolina State by 12 in its last outing. Loyola (Md.) lost 79-72 on the road to College of Charleston in its most recent game. FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb's Jacob Ognacevic, Will Pruitt and Tommy Murr...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Norman, OK
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Norman, OK
College Basketball
State
Oklahoma State
Norman, OK
Basketball
Daily Herald

Jones helps No. 16 Florida State women top Milwaukee 79-42

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Morgan Jones hit her first three shots and scored 19 points as the No. 16-ranked Florida State women dominated early to defeat Milwaukee 79-42 on Sunday. Ten players scored for Florida State (2-0) with River Baldwin and Makayla Timpson each adding 12 points and Bianca Jackson 10 with six assists.
NBA
Daily Herald

Clark, Warnock lift No. 9 Iowa past Northern Iowa 82-61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Whatever she said, Caitlin Clark wasn't saying. A preseason Associated Press All-American, the Iowa sophomore hit a late 3-pointer Sunday, then was headed down court when she was called for the first technical foul of her career. After the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes beat Northern Iowa 82-61, the...
IOWA STATE
Daily Herald

Wizards play the Pelicans on 4-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (2-12, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-3, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into a matchup with New Orleans as winners of four games in a row. The Wizards are 5-1 on their home court. Washington has a 3-0 record in...
NBA
#Northwestern State#Ou#Nw State#Sooners#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Daily Herald

Araiza, No. 22 San Diego State beat Nevada 23-21

SAN DIEGO -- Greg Bell had 16 carries for 104 yards and Matt Araiza kicked a 35-yard field goal with 1:21 to play to help No. 22 San Diego State beat Nevada 23-21 on Saturday night. San Diego State (9-1, 5-1 Mountain West) took sole possession of first place in...
NEVADA STATE
Daily Herald

Detroit faces Sacramento, looks to end home skid

Sacramento Kings (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Sacramento looking to stop its three-game home losing streak. The Pistons are 1-4 on their home court. Detroit allows 107.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7...
NBA
Daily Herald

Superman's sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers, throwing for one touchdown, running for another and sparking Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Newton - the 2015 NFL MVP who was signed by the...
NFL
Daily Herald

New York plays Indiana on home losing streak

Indiana Pacers (6-8, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (7-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Indiana looking to end its three-game home skid. The Knicks are 6-6 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with...
NBA
Daily Herald

Cowboys' Wright gets TD on blocked punt week after flub

ARLINGTON, Texas -- This touch after a blocked punt was a touchdown for Dallas Cowboys rookie Nahshon Wright, and another special teams blunder for the Atlanta Falcons. A week after touching a blocked punt that actually took the ball away from the Cowboys, Wright dived on one in the end zone just before halftime Sunday in their 43-3 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Daily Herald

The Latest: Bills place DT Lotulelei on COVID-19 list

The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST):. The Buffalo Bills placed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on the reserve/COVID-19 list a few hours before kickoff of the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant was elevated from the practice squad...
NFL
Daily Herald

Tatum, Celtics take on the Cavaliers

Boston Celtics (6-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (9-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Monday. The Cavaliers are 6-2 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland ranks fourth in the...
NBA
Daily Herald

Pittsburgh visits Washington on 3-game road slide

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-4-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Washington Capitals (8-2-4, third in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -168, Penguins +142; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Capitals are 3-1-0 against the rest of their division. Washington is seventh...
NHL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

