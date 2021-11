Kyle Larson completed one of the more dominant NASCAR Cup seasons in recent history by winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Larson, driving a Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, held off Martin Truex Jr. by half a second to win his first Cup championship. The other Championship 4 contenders, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, finished third and fifth, respectively, on Sunday to finish third and fourth in the final championship standings. Ryan Blaney, who was not racing for the championship, finished fourth in Sunday's race.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO