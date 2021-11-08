CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Northwestern gets campaign underway against E. Illinois

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Eastern Illinois (0-0) vs. Northwestern (0-0) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state schools are set to...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Vince Young Sends Clear Message About Texas Football

Texas’ football program hit another low on Saturday. The Longhorns, in Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era, lost to Kansas in overtime. While it’s a great win for the Jayhawks, it’s a pretty embarrassing loss for the Texas program. Still, while many fans are ripping the Austin, Texas program,...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

College basketball rankings: CBS Sports updates Top 25 and 1 after Duke, UCLA notable wins

College basketball is off to a hot start in the early going this season after several teams took full advantage their opportunities in the spotlight, including Duke to tip-off Mike Krzyzewski's final campaign and UCLA, who held off Villanova in overtime this week in the first battle of top 5 squads. CBS Sports updated its Top 25 And 1 rankings to reflect who looked the best during the first week of action ahead of nationally-ranked Tennessee and Florida State each returning to the floor Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Evanston, IL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Evanston, IL
College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Basketball
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
Evanston, IL
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 11: Here we go again ...

Every week, we take a look at all the games played in the heartland and try to make sense of the zany world of Big Ten football by power rankings all the teams from fourteen down to No. 1. Things have ebbed and flowed quite drastically from the beginning of the season until now, but the further along we get in the season, the more the Big Ten universe has started to look like what we thought it would at the beginning of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Illinois#Northwestern#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia Quarterback OUT Today

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to play the Kansas State Wildcats today and will be without a key part of their offense. According to multiple sources, redshirt freshman Garrett Greene did not travel with the team to Manhattan, Kansas and is listed as out for today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Desmond Howard puts 1 Playoff contender on upset watch Saturday

Desmond Howard sent a warning to 1 College Football Playoff contender ahead of Saturday. Despite the No. 8 ranking, Oklahoma is firmly in the Playoff race due to its undefeated record, and Howard put the Sooners on upset alert during Week 10 against the Baylor Bears. “So, last week when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
saturdaytradition.com

Week 12 USA TODAY Coaches Poll released

Well, this weekend was slightly less chaotic than most. There was plenty of drama in the Big 12 with No. 13 Baylor taking down No. 8 Oklahoma and Kansas stunning Texas in Austin. In the SEC An unranked Mississippi State team defeated a Top 20 Auburn squad and No. 15 Ole Miss topped No. 11 Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Balanced Northwestern State gets first win against Champion Christian

Northwestern State weathered an early storm from Champion Christian before the Demons flooded the Tigers with a surge of their own in a 91-62 win Saturday at Prather Coliseum. After Champion Christian (1-3) scored the first six points and made three 3-pointers to lead 9-4, NSU (1-2) put together a 21-4 run in which it scored 11 straight points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WHO 13

No. 9 Iowa women beat Northern Iowa 82-61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Monika Czinano added 16 points, leading No. 9 Iowa over Northern Iowa 82-61 on Sunday. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, shot 9 of 22 from the field, including 4 of 13 on 3-pointers. She is averaging 23.3 points this season. […]
IOWA STATE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
128K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy