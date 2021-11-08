CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears’ Monday night game against the Steelers

By Larry Hawley
 6 days ago

CHICAGO — Maybe heading under the lights will help the Bears snap out of their worst losing streak of the 2021 season.

On Monday, the Bears travel to Pittsburgh where they’ll face the Steelers just after 7 PM in a game you can watch on WGN-TV. It will be the first of two appearances for the team on Monday this season as they face what might be considered a “must win” after three-straight losses have dropped their record to 3-5.

While they won’t have their best player on defense, they are going to have the services of their starting running back for the first time in over a month. Plus head coach Matt Nagy has returned to the team after his bout with COVID-19 kept him out of a Halloween day loss to the 49ers.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley covered all those angles with the Bears and even a few from the Steelers in this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now. Hear from the team while also checking out a little social media hype from the game as well.

You can watch this preview for the Monday night game in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

