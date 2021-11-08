Final election count in, early voting date set

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County board of elections certified votes Nov. 5 in the Nov. 2 municipal election.

Only 3.55% of registered Lowndes County voters cast a ballot, with only 1,278 voters participating in the elections in Valdosta, Hahira and Lake Park.

No major changes were reported from the initial results reported Nov. 2, but all school board races saw an increase in their voting counts.

The Valdosta Board of Education races showed moderate increases in votes, but the District 7 Superward East race is still headed for a runoff election between Debra Bell (incumbent) and David Gilyard.

As of Nov. 5, Bell received 614 votes (previously showing 364) and Gilyard received 514 (previously showing 316). Paul Leavy’s votes increased from 85 to 177.

The runoff election will be held Nov. 30. Early voting will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov.12-13, Nov. 15-20, Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 26, at the elections office, 2808 N. Oak St.

Tia Heard still led the school board District 1 special election, now showing 328 votes to Jerome Everette’s 159 votes.

Justin Crenshaw also still led the District 8 Superward West election, now showing 1,323 votes. Angela Storrings’ votes increased to 188 and Gregory L. Williams Jr. showed an increase to 312 votes.

Brittany Coons-Long increased to more than 2,000 votes in the uncontested school board District 9 At Large race, resulting in 2,356 votes.

Despite the election commission disqualifying the write-in candidacy of Nick Harden, the Lowndes County Board of Elections reported there were 519 write-in votes cast in the District 9 race.

The votes weren’t counted unless they were for an official candidate, according to the election office.

No other elections in Lowndes County — including the three Valdosta City Council elections, Hahira mayoral and two city council elections, and Lake Park City Council elections — saw changes to voting counts.