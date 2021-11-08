CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Final election count in, early voting date set

By Bryce Ethridge bryce.ethridge@gaflnews.com
The Valdosta Daily Times
The Valdosta Daily Times
 6 days ago

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County board of elections certified votes Nov. 5 in the Nov. 2 municipal election.

Only 3.55% of registered Lowndes County voters cast a ballot, with only 1,278 voters participating in the elections in Valdosta, Hahira and Lake Park.

No major changes were reported from the initial results reported Nov. 2, but all school board races saw an increase in their voting counts.

The Valdosta Board of Education races showed moderate increases in votes, but the District 7 Superward East race is still headed for a runoff election between Debra Bell (incumbent) and David Gilyard.

As of Nov. 5, Bell received 614 votes (previously showing 364) and Gilyard received 514 (previously showing 316). Paul Leavy’s votes increased from 85 to 177.

The runoff election will be held Nov. 30. Early voting will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Nov.12-13, Nov. 15-20, Nov. 22-24 and Nov. 26, at the elections office, 2808 N. Oak St.

Tia Heard still led the school board District 1 special election, now showing 328 votes to Jerome Everette’s 159 votes.

Justin Crenshaw also still led the District 8 Superward West election, now showing 1,323 votes. Angela Storrings’ votes increased to 188 and Gregory L. Williams Jr. showed an increase to 312 votes.

Brittany Coons-Long increased to more than 2,000 votes in the uncontested school board District 9 At Large race, resulting in 2,356 votes.

Despite the election commission disqualifying the write-in candidacy of Nick Harden, the Lowndes County Board of Elections reported there were 519 write-in votes cast in the District 9 race.

The votes weren’t counted unless they were for an official candidate, according to the election office.

No other elections in Lowndes County — including the three Valdosta City Council elections, Hahira mayoral and two city council elections, and Lake Park City Council elections — saw changes to voting counts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lowndes County, GA
Valdosta, GA
Government
City
Hahira, GA
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Elections
City
Lake Park, GA
Lowndes County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

UK: 1 dead in car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

LONDON (AP) — Counter-terrorism police in Britain were investigating an explosion at a hospital Sunday in the city of Liverpool that killed one person and injured another. Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist incident, but counter-terrorism police were leading the investigation as a precaution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Commission#Bell#Valdosta City Council
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD
The Valdosta Daily Times

The Valdosta Daily Times

Valdosta, GA
2K+
Followers
52
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Valdosta Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy