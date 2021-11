The Detroit Red Wings miss captain Dylan Larkin in more ways than one; it’s apparent how valuable the teams’ top center is to the organization. You don’t have to look very far to realize how valuable Larkin is to the Detroit Red Wings. Jeff Blashill’s club looked horrendous a couple of nights ago in Montreal, falling to the Canadiens 3-0, albeit forced to play without Tyler Bertuzzi while in Canada as well as Larkin. Losing 2/3 of your top line generally doesn’t go well–even for the better teams around the league. And we’ve yet to mention Detroit’s also playing without winger Jakub Vrana.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO