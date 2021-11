Kourtney Kardashian and fiancée Travis Barker are pretty much living their best lives at the moment. However, the same apparently can’t be said for Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, as the reality star has allegedly taken issue with his old flame’s new romance. Though he’s reportedly thrown shade at them and has sought to distance himself from his ex and her family as of late, things are said to be changing. Recent reports indicate that Disick and Barker are now seeking to work out their differences. But are their efforts legitimate or merely for the sake of the family’s upcoming Hulu series?

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO