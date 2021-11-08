Titans' Anthony Firkser: Logs one catch

Following the news of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas declaring that he is done for the 2021 NFL season, Sean Payton shared his thoughts and didn’t hold back in expressing his views of the current state of his team’s receiving corps. Via Katherine Terrell of The Athletic:. Payton...
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
TAMPA ― The Bucs were warned not to rough the quarterback prior to Sunday’s 36-27 loss at New Orleans that saw Saints starter Jameis Winston suffer a season-ending left knee injury on a horse-collar tackle by linebacker Devin White. Coach Bruce Arians said he informed his team during the week...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to be doing just fine in the Sunshine State, but it turns out there’s one thing he dislikes about his new home. On Saturday afternoon, Brady tweeted “Missing the fall this year.”. Brady spent roughly two decades in Massachusetts, so he certainly got...
The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
The retired quarterback, who is currently coaching high school football in Alabama in his first year post-NFL, did not rule out coming out of retirement to join the New Orleans Saints for the remainder of the 2021 season. According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, Rivers said he...
Leonard Fournette and CJ Gardner-Johnson had to be separated after the Saints-Bucs game on Sunday. New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 36-27 in a surprise as the Saints rallied despite Jameis Winston getting hurt. They sealed the game on a pick-six by PJ Williams in the final two minutes (video here).
A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is currently dealing with a nagging hamstring injury which has forced him to miss three games throughout the season. While he did feature in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, Jones was limited in practice on Friday. Now, the team has placed him on the Injured Reserve, which is set to keep him out for at least three contests. Via Ian Rapoport:
Deshaun Watson would undoubtedly love to join the Atlanta Falcons and become their future at the quarterback position. Not only would Watson love it, but Falcons head coach, Arthur Smith, would also welcome him with open arms since he would add another level to this offense that simply is not there with Matt Ryan. Not to say Matt Ryan is not playing well, he is, during the past few weeks, Matt has been playing at an MVP level.
The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee. He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones,...
Another very eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings following the games that took place on Saturday, Nov. 13. As the College Football Playoff race heats up, we’re starting to get a much clearer picture of the final...
It’s safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans aren’t very happy with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman on Sunday. FOX’s Joe Davis is on the call of Sunday’s Saints vs. Bucs game with Aikman, as Joe Buck is calling Game 5 of the World Series. While most fans appear to...
Aaron Rodgers is a name to reckon with in the world of American Football. The man has been a major part of the Green Bay Packers’ line-up and his absence is really hurting his franchise. Green Bay was having a terrific run in the beginning until their winning streak came to an end against the Kansas City Chiefs.
