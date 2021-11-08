News Bites: ‘John DeBella Turkey Drop,’ Randy Merkin, Cayman Kelly, Jon-David Wells.

News Bites for November 11... ...Beasley Media Group Ft. Myers and Waterman Broadcasting join forces for the second annual “Southwest Florida Salutes our Veterans” event to raise awareness and support for Home Base Southwest Florida and its Veteran and Family Care initiatives. “B103.9” WKXB morning personality and Army veteran Jason “Big Mama” Jones and the “96K Rock” WRXK “Stan and Haney Show” which airs from 2-6pm, in conjunction with the ABC7 morning and evening news broadcasts, will showcase the Home Base Southwest Florida (SWFL) programs that treat Veterans, Service Members, and their Families coping with the invisible wounds of war. “I am very excited about this partnership,” Jones said in a release. “Being able to use the power of radio and television to help raise awareness and money for the veterans of Southwest Florida. I am planning some star studded guests for the day that will not only make the show informative but very entertaining as well.”

