CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

News Bites: ‘John DeBella Turkey Drop,’ Randy Merkin, Cayman Kelly, Jon-David Wells.

insideradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Bites for November 8... ...Beasley Media Group classic rock WMGK Philadelphia (102.9) will hold the 20th annual “John DeBella Turkey Drop” on Tuesday, Nov. 23 on the Kimmel Cultural Campus on Broad Street in Philadelphia. The “Turkey Drop” is the largest, single day food gathering event in the City of...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideradio.com

News Bites: Christmas On The Air, WCSX, SoundExchange, Kelly Ford.

News Bites for November 5... Christmas on the air: iHeartMedia classic hits “Kool 108” KQQL Minneapolis just got cooler, entering its annual all-Christmas music season Friday, Nov. 5 at 5pm, as midday personality Lee Valsvik, afternoon host Adam West and morning man Jeff Olsen kicked off the holiday season for the Twin Cities. “After a unique 2020 Holiday Season, we are excited to bring back holiday music to Kool 108,” Valsvik said in a release. “Everyone deserves some holiday cheer and we’re thrilled to celebrate the holidays with the Twin Cities community.” KQQL will be joined by six of the company’s stations for one song to celebrate its all-Christmas launch, while Downtown Minneapolis will change its lights to red and green across buildings, tunnels and bridges. Other iHeartMedia stations going wall-to-wall holiday hits include AC WNIC Detroit (100.3), AC “Mix 99.5” WMAG Greensboro and soft AC “Sunny 99.9” KTSM El Paso.
FORD
insideradio.com

Multiple On-Air Changes At Audacy’s Philly Cluster.

Following the Friday, Nov. 5 retirement of Audacy classic hits WOGL Philadelphia (98.1) morning host Glenn Kalina after a 51-year radio career, a number of changes take place at the company’s three music stations in the market. Replacing Kalina in mornings effective Nov. 15 at WOGL is Sean “Coop” Tabler,...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

WMMR's Preston & Steve Hit Million-Dollar Mark With 2021's ‘Camp Out For Hunger.’

Preston & Steve, morning hosts on Beasley Media Group's Philadelphia rocker WMMR, raised more than $1 million and 2.3 million pounds of food during last week's annual “Camp Out For Hunger,” benefiting local hunger relief organization Philabundance, which will use the donations to feed needy individuals and families in the Philadelphia area.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Debella
insideradio.com

News Bites: Beasley Media Group, Sound Bites Awards, St. Louis Magazine, NAB.

News Bites for November 11... ...Beasley Media Group Ft. Myers and Waterman Broadcasting join forces for the second annual “Southwest Florida Salutes our Veterans” event to raise awareness and support for Home Base Southwest Florida and its Veteran and Family Care initiatives. “B103.9” WKXB morning personality and Army veteran Jason “Big Mama” Jones and the “96K Rock” WRXK “Stan and Haney Show” which airs from 2-6pm, in conjunction with the ABC7 morning and evening news broadcasts, will showcase the Home Base Southwest Florida (SWFL) programs that treat Veterans, Service Members, and their Families coping with the invisible wounds of war. “I am very excited about this partnership,” Jones said in a release. “Being able to use the power of radio and television to help raise awareness and money for the veterans of Southwest Florida. I am planning some star studded guests for the day that will not only make the show informative but very entertaining as well.”
FESTIVAL
FanSided

Does Andy Allo wear a wig on Chicago Fire?

Wendy Seager is back in action. The Office of Fire Investigation (OFI) rep has been brought into Firehouse 51 to solve the chilling case of a church arsonist, and maybe even strike up a few sparks of her own with Severide (Taylor Kinney). Seager is played by actress Andy Allo,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FanSided

Who does Amanda Payton play on Chicago PD?

Amanda Payton made a splash on the latest episode of Chicago PD. Her character had terrific chemistry with Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), and brought about conflicts that the grizzled officer rarely has to contend with. Payton was at the heart of the “Burnside” storyline, and the end of the episode...
TV SERIES
Ok Magazine

Travis Scott Spotted Pacing Outside His $14 Million Houston Mansion As Rapper Reportedly Stands To Lose Billions In Astroworld Lawsuits

Travis Scott was spotted for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy that left nine dead, many more injured and the rapper facing an avalanche of lawsuits. The 30-year-old was snapped outside his $14 million mansion in Houston, Texas, in photos obtained by Daily Mail. He has reportedly been hiding out in the over 12,000-square-foot home with his baby mama Kylie Jenner since the horrific ordeal last week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Beasley Media Group#Wmgk#City Team Philadelphia#Good Karma Brands#Wmvp Chicago#Nhl#African American#Espn Radio#Espn Audio#Usa Radio Network#The Texas State Guard
wrestlingrumors.net

Try Again? Retired WWE Star Wants To Wrestle Again

One more run? There have been so many wrestlers to work for WWE over the years that it is almost impossible to remember them all. Some of them make more of an impact than others, but some wind up sticking around even after their in-ring careers end. On rare occasions, you see someone who makes a surprising return though, and that might be the case again.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of CBS promo is mixed. (And to those harrumphing, “Who sits through commercials anymore?!,” well, this fun article probably isn’t for you.) When I tweeted this Monday about nearly a full NCIS: Hawai’i scene being dropped into an NCIS ad break (instead of a traditional, quick “Coming up...
TV SERIES
stillrealtous.com

Former World Champion Signs With AEW

You never know what might happen when you watch a professional wrestling pay-per-view, and AEW pulled out all the stops for Full Gear. During the show former ROH World Champion Jay Lethal made an appearance, and it was announced that Lethal is now All Elite. Lethal made his way to...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

One More Round: Former WWE Star Coming Out Of Retirement

One more time. Wrestling is a unique sport in that wrestlers are able to come back to the ring at almost any time. Rather than having to come back for a full season that can last months on end, a wrestler can come back at any time for a one off match. It can make things even better if someone is a former star on national TV, which will be the case again later this month.
WWE
Dirt

NBA Legend Rip Hamilton Spends Big for Swanky Encino Compound

Click here to read the full article. Retired NBA baller Richard “Rip” Hamilton is switching coasts, swapping his Florida mansion for an even glitzier one in California. Records reveal the former Detroit Pistons superstar and his longtime wife TJ have just sold their home in Sea Ranch Lakes, an affluent Broward County village near Fort Lauderdale, for nearly $9 million. With his substantial financial gain — the Pennsylvania native picked up the waterfront place seven years ago for “just” $4.3 million — Hamilton has acquired new digs in Los Angeles, doling out just over $9.2 million for a notably grand estate...
NBA
insideradio.com

New Evening And Overnight Hosts Added To WFAN New York.

Audacy sports “The Fan” WFAN-AM/FM New York unveils two new weeknight programs as Keith McPherson joins the station for 7pm-12am, effective Nov. 22, while part-time host Sal Licata will host overnights (12-5am), beginning Nov. 15. The changes come as Steve Somers, who has been with the station since its debut,...
MLB
The Spun

ESPN Computer Sees Only 3 National Title Contenders

As we reach mid-November, several college football teams remain in contention for a national championship. However, ESPN’s Football Power Index believes only a couple of major programs are truly capable of winning it all. While several programs remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, ESPN’s Football Power...
FOOTBALL
insideradio.com

Gordon Smith, Frank Boyle And Russell Perry Honored As Giants Of Broadcasting.

National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith said the “true giants” in broadcasting are the local radio and television broadcasters hard at work with a role that has never been more apparently vital to America. It is the sort of statement that Smith has made before to the industry, but on Tuesday it came as the designation was being bestowed on him. The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation named Smith among the 2021 recipients of its Giants of Broadcasting award.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy