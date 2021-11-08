CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Films by Mona Hatoum, Allora & Calzadilla, Theo Eshetu and Others to Be Screened Online by MOCA Toronto

By Sarah Rose Sharp
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». While many institutions are inching back to business-as-usual programming, others are continuing to emphasize virtual programs that offer incisive and accessible art experiences to their audiences. The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto has just announced the winter season of Shift Key, their...

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hyperallergic

London’s National Gallery Identifies 67 Museum Patrons Connected to Slavery

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». A new report published by the National Gallery in London details the museum’s connections to the trade of enslaved people. The research is part of a wider effort to acknowledge and examine the role that the legacy of slavery has played in the history of the British institution, which houses one of the world’s most esteemed collections of European paintings.
MUSEUMS
Hyperallergic

A Rare Series of Watercolors by Hilma af Klint Is on View in Manhattan

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». People spend an unusual amount of time in front of Hilma af Klint’s works — longer, it seems, than they normally do with others. That was the case last Friday on the opening day of Tree of Knowledge, an intimate exhibition of eight eponymous watercolors by af Klint at David Zwirner in Manhattan. Visitors slipped quietly, almost reverentially, into a small room at the top of a winding spiral staircase on the second floor of the gallery’s uptown space. They stood still or sat on a sole wooden bench for long minutes on end, engrossed in the paintings as though under a spell.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hyperallergic

For Shigeko Kubota, Video Lived in the Moment of Its Transmission

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Where does video live? On the screen, or a tape, a memory chip, the hard organs of your phone? Perhaps its home is now the cloud, or a warehouse of supercooled servers humming in the Arizona desert. In the work of pioneering video artist Shigeko Kubota, the search for such an objective home seems fruitless. Her filmic sculptures seem to suggest that video lives in the moment of transmission. In the Museum of Modern Art’s retrospective exhibition Liquid Reality, her experiments with the malleability of the moving image are given concrete form.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

Addie Wagenknecht’s Fraying of America

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». While Jasper Johns’ now iconic “Three Flags” (1958) hangs in a gallery at the Whitney Museum for that artist’s retrospective, artist Addie Wagenknecht has created her own three flags across town at Bitforms gallery. Using an array of intravenous bags dripping red and blue pigment on sheets of paper atop white plinths, Wagenknecht is mining the language of American modern and contemporary art, while offering a visual representation of its fragmentation.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Rodia
Person
Khalid Abdalla
Person
Noah Purifoy
Person
Cecilia Vicuña
ARTnews

Cheyney Thompson, Painter of Mindbending Abstractions, Joins Lisson Gallery

Cheyney Thompson, a painter known for abstractions that seem to blur the line between the handmade and the mass produced, has joined the roster of Lisson Gallery, which has spaces in New York, London, and Shanghai. Lisson is among the most prominent galleries in New York, representing artists such as Marina Abramović, Ai Weiwei, Carmen Herrera, Sean Scully, and Stanley Whitney. And, in a somewhat unconventional arrangement, Thompson will continue to be represented by his longtime New York gallery, Andrew Kreps, which will co-organize a two-venue show of the artist’s work at its Tribeca space and Lisson’s Chelsea location. “It’s definitely not common,”...
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

BlackFlash Magazine’s December 2021 Issue Examines Islamic Art Traditions in Canada

BlackFlash Magazine’s Fall/Winter issue Infinities brings together a range of Canadian contributors to examine the traditions and conventions of Islamic visual culture’s influence on contemporary art. Whether it is Persian miniature painting or the oral storytelling traditions from the Horn of Africa, Canadian artists are increasingly taking up diasporic practices that push the limits of the meaning of Islamic art today.
DESIGN
Hyperallergic

El Museo Acquires Seven Artworks from La Trienal 2021

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». On the heels of La Trienal 2021, a festival which explored LatinX identity, El Museo del Barrio has announced the acquisition of works by seven of the featured artists, which will now become part of the museum’s permanent collection. “This was...
MUSEUMS
Hyperallergic

Taíno Activists Gather at Christie’s to Protest Impending Sale of Indigenous Artifacts

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Taíno protestors gathered yesterday, November 8, at the entrance of Christie’s Auction House and the French Embassy in Manhattan to oppose an upcoming auction of sacred artifacts on November 10. In partnership with Musee de l’Homme, Christie’s France plans to sell off dozens of ancient Taíno artifacts. In a promotional video for the auction since removed from the website, the director of the museum, Andre Delpeuch, claimed that the Taíno people were “completely destroyed” — despite the many Taíno voices protesting the sale.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Art World#Allora Calzadilla#Hyperallergic#Shift Key#Moca Executive#Covid
Hyperallergic

A Cameroonian Artist Explores the Ambazonian Fight for Post-colonial Freedom

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In The Wretched of the Earth (1963), Frantz Fanon discusses how European settlers incentivize members of a colonized population to resist armed revolution, by offering them positions in military and government agencies. Ushered into a “childish position” of permanent subjugation, nationalist intellectuals betray the collective struggle of their people in joining with the oppressor, exemplifying what Fanon calls “detached complicity” with capitalism.
VISUAL ART
mxdwn.com

Wolf Alice Screen Blue Weekend Film at the LA Grammy Museum

The U.K. alternative rock band held a special screening of their new film Blue Weekend at the Los Angeles Grammy Museum on Wednesday, October 27th. The film, directed by Jordan Hemingway, was followed by a Q&A and a special acoustic performance by Wolf Alice. Not only is their film Blue...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Renowned Architect Peter Marino Talks Inspiration, Context and Avoiding ‘Brand-Boxing’

Few, if any, architects have worked on as many luxury retail projects as Peter Marino. He has been credited with redefining the discipline via big commissions such as a strikingly minimalist Giorgio Armani store in New York and a black- and-white Chanel tower in Tokyo. Both infused aspects of brand identity into the brick-and-mortar, a welcome antidote to more generic storefronts. Over the years, his practice—which has offices in Manhattan, Philadelphia and Southampton—has worked on a handful of residential designs as well, a discipline Marino broke into by renovating Andy Warhol’s Upper East Side townhouse in the late ’70s. It’s...
VISUAL ART
hamilton.edu

“Exploring Mass MoCA Felt Like a Playground for Adults”

The Junior Seminar in Art, led by Professor Rebecca Murtaugh, visited Mass MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Oct. 21. Olivia Holbrook ’23, a member of the class, shares her impressions and photos from the trip. This was the first time both sections of the junior seminar came together to...
CLINTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Hyperallergic

A Curator’s Farewell Exhibition Asks, How do I Measure my Gratitude?

Souhad Rafey, who has acted as curator at the American Academy of Arts and Letters for 23 years, is retiring at the end of 2021. Her farewell exhibition How do I Measure my Gratitude? will feature the work of 46 accomplished artists who have supported and collaborated with Souhad during her career — many of whom encountered her in their day jobs as art handlers, museum guards, fine art truckers, and museum colleagues. This exhibition is an opportunity to honor these individuals by showcasing their work.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

The Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU Presents Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste: Set It Off

Set It Off is a multi-site exhibition by Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste consisting of two variations of a monumental, immersive, sonic sculpture installed across both sites. At the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), visitors are invited to enter two large-scale black cubes made of wood, polyethylene, and tinted glass. Just a few blocks away at 1708 Gallery, visitors will encounter a black square pool made of similar materials. Each structure uniquely incorporates the circulation of water from the James River, which flows across the entire state of Virginia, reminding us to consider our bodies as mediums for environmental pollutants.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

After Disappearing for Decades, a van Gogh Watercolor Sold Under Duress and Then Stolen by Nazis May Fetch $30M

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In 1905, Vincent van Gogh’s “Meules de blé” (“Stacks of Wheat”) was displayed to the public for the last time in what would be over a century. From this extraordinary retrospective on van Gogh at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam in 1905, “Meules de blé” would go on an unexpected journey across Europe, hidden from public view in private collections. It would bear witness to the world wars; be sold under duress and then looted by the Nazis; cross borders secretly; and remain missing for decades. The global odyssey of the painting from then to now reveals seismic shifts in not only the art world, but also the turbulent evolution of society as a whole. It reappears in the public record in 1978 when it was listed in a private sale. For the first time since 1905, it is back on view to the public, at Rockefeller Center, in advance of its sale at a Christie’s auction tomorrow, November 11.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

Visualizing Climate Change Through Abstract Expressionism

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». WASHINGTON, DC — At the heart of Diane Burko’s retrospective exhibition at the American University Museum, in Washington, D.C., is a painting entitled “Unprecedented” (2021). Eight feet high and 15 wide, it is filled with billowing expanses of white, black, and red. Punctuating these clouds of color are discs of various sizes, floating forms that suggest planets in complex orbits. Scale in this painting is vast — and familiar, for Burko’s “Unprecedented” belongs in the company of Barnett Newman’s “Vir Heroicus Sublimis” (1950–51), Clyfford Still’s overbearing slabs of dark pigment, and other big paintings in Abstract Expressionism’s heroic tradition. Yet Burko’s painting is not entirely at home in that company.
VISUAL ART
Stereogum

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
MUSIC
TravelNoire

How Korean Kimchi Saved One Black Woman's Life, Twice

Television host, cultural activist, and author Africa Yoon has a story to tell…and it involves plenty of kimchi. Born Suzanne Engo, the moniker “Africa” began as a nickname she received after arriving in the United States as the daughter of the Ambassador to Cameroon. “When you grow up at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy