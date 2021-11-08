CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

FTC: Company processed millions in payments in student debt relief scheme

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Federal Trade Commission obtained an order permanently banning a payment processor that facilitated a fraudulent student loan debt relief scheme from processing debt relief payments. The order also requires the company and its owner to surrender $500,000 to the FTC for consumer redress. The FTC’s complaint against Automatic...

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
x1071.com

Wisconsin DFI warns borrowers of student debt relief scam

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions is warning borrowers of student loan debt relief scammers. The department said people should be cautious with phone calls, emails, and texts that claim to provide relief from federal student loans. The messages are used to scam borrowers into sharing personal...
WISCONSIN STATE
mediafeed.org

Partial payments for debts

Whether you’re paying for college, buying a house, or starting a business, it’s common to take on debt at some point in your life. Repaying that debt typically involves making a fixed or minimum monthly payment by a certain day each month. But what happens if money is tight and you don’t have enough to make that monthly payment?
CREDITS & LOANS
finextra.com

Recognise Bank selects ClearBank for access to UK payment schemes

Digital SME banking startup Recognise Bank is to use ClearBank for the provisioning of key account infrastructure and access to the UK’s payment schemes alongside Confirmation of Payee services. A subsidiary of City of London Group, Recognise Bank was given the green light by the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Student Loans#Debt Relief#Afts#The Student Loan Group#Slg#Contra
fernandinaobserver.com

FTC returns $60 million that Amazon illegally took from Flex drivers

Senior Attorney, Division of Consumer and Business Education, FTC. When customers placed orders through Amazon’s Prime Now or AmazonFresh services, Amazon asked “How much do you want to tip the courier?” Amazon told customers and drivers that “100% of tips are passed on to your courier.” But according to the FTC, from late 2016 through August 2019, Amazon illegally pocketed a big percentage of those tips.
PUBLIC SAFETY
protocol.com

FTC hands Amazon Flex drivers millions in withheld tip money

Amazon Flex drivers are getting $60 million in tip money that the Federal Trade Commission said was illegally withheld. The FTC is handing drivers checks ranging from a few hundred to thousands of dollars. In total, the commission is making out roughly 140,000 checks and over 1,600 PayPal transactions. The...
ECONOMY
therealdeal.com

Landlords accuse Icon Parking of fraudulent scheme to duck debt payments

After spending much of the pandemic skipping rent, the city’s largest parking operator is avoiding paying its creditors by fraudulently concealing its garages’ profits, multiple lawsuits allege. By September of last year, Icon Parking had racked up at least 16 lawsuits from landlords including SL Green and Brookfield Properties, which...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
thepaypers.com

OLB now processing Mastercard Bitcoin payments

US-based OLB, a provider of cloud-powered payment solutions for SMEs and Bitcoin mining firms, has announced that it is ready to process Mastercard Bitcoin payments. Merchants utilising OLB’s OmniSoft business management platform and the firm’s SecurePay Payment Gateway Platform may choose to activate Mastercard crypto transaction processing. The SecurePay Payment...
CREDITS & LOANS
techaeris.com

Amazon Flex drivers will share in a US$61.7 million FTC claim

Amazon Flex is a program run by the company that pays people to use their vehicles to deliver packages to customers. The Amazon Flex website claims that most drivers earn US$18-25 an hour, depending on location, tips, and how long it takes you to deliver packages. Estimated reading time: 2...
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

FTC reimburses $60 million in tips illegally taken by Amazon

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent almost $60 million in checks and PayPal payments to Amazon drivers that had their tips illegally taken by Amazon. Customers that placed orders through Amazon’s Prime Now or AmazonFresh services were told “100% of tips are passed on to your courier,” but according to the FTC, from late 2016 to Aug. 2019, Amazon illegally pocketed a big percentage of those tips.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who default could have their child tax credit payments seized - something that's 'entirely preventable' if Biden cancels student debt now, 105 organizations say

Public Citizen led over 100 organizations in calling on Biden to cancel student debt or extend the payment pause. They wrote that debt cancellation would protect defaulted borrowers from losing their child tax credit payments. Defaulting on debt hurts borrowers' credit scores and can lead to wage garnishment, as well.
EDUCATION
AL.com

Stimulus update: 36 million families will start receiving payments today; important deadline

Millions of American families will be receiving child tax credit payments this week. According to the Internal Revenue Service, the fifth batch of advance monthly payments, worth about $15 billion, will reach about 36 million families across the country. The majority of the payments are being made via direct deposit on Nov. 15 with the rest coming via paper checks, a process that could take several weeks.
INCOME TAX
CBS Seattle

Child Tax Credit: November Payments Arriving In Parents’ Bank Accounts

(CBS Baltimore) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent out the fifth round advance Child Tax Credit payments on November 15. The actual time the check arrives depends on the payment method and individual banks. Many parents with direct deposit set up through the IRS had already received their money Monday morning. That amounted to roughly 60 million children overall the last time around. The remainder of families receiving their credits via direct deposit should have their money by the end of the day. Mailed checks could take up to a week, given the vagaries of the U.S. postal system....
INCOME TAX
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy