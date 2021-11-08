CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The First Comprehensive Map of Karakorum, Capital of the Mongol Empire

By Valentina Di Liscia
Hyperallergic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a significant milestone for the study and understanding of the Mongol Empire, archaeologists have mapped its capital of Karakorum. Physical traces of the ancient city, founded in the thirteenth century, are still visible to this day in the Orkhon Valley of central Mongolia. But little archeological research has been carried...

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 1

Related
sciencealert.com

New Horrifying Secrets of Peru's Ancient Civilizations Unearthed in The Andes

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons – belonging...
WORLD
New Scientist

Lost capital city of the Mongol Empire was far bigger than thought

The capital of the Mongol Empire has been mapped in unprecedented detail. It turns out that the city of Karakorum was far larger than once thought and was quite unlike medieval European cities in its layout. In the late 1100s and early 1200s, the Mongol leader Temüjin established a vast...
WORLD
ARTnews

Archaeological Mapping Reveals Mongolian Empire’s Capital Was An ‘Implanted’ City

The ancient city of Karakorum, the 13th-century capital of the Mongolian Empire, has now been mapped in detail by a team of international archaeologists. Their research, published in the journal Antiquity on Thursday, revealed the settlement was much larger than originally believed and was “implanted” on the Mongolian steppe. Using advanced geophysics, the team surveyed over 1,140 acres with a Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (or SQUID) that measures topographical features on the surface, as well as magnetic fields below ground. The map was then compiled using a combination of data, field surveys, aerial photographs, and historical accounts. Jan Bemmann, the study’s lead...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms

AL ULA, Saudi Arabia, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Amid the arid desert and mountains of Al Ula in northwest Saudi Arabia, archaeologists are working to excavate the remnants of the ancient and long-forgotten kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan. Al Ula, a flagship tourist destination since it opened in 2019, is...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mongol Empire#Mongolia#European#Antiquity#The University Of Bonn#Squid
scitechdaily.com

1,000 Years of Glacial Ice Reveals Unexpected Evidence of “Prosperity and Peril” in Europe

Evidence preserved in glaciers provides continuous climate and vegetation records during major historical events. Europe’s past prosperity and failure, driven by climate changes, has been revealed using thousand-year-old pollen, spores, and charcoal particles fossilized in glacial ice. This first analysis of microfossils preserved in European glaciers unveils earlier-than-expected evidence of air pollution and the roots of modern invasive species problems.
EARTH SCIENCE
Hyperallergic

Visualizing Climate Change Through Abstract Expressionism

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». WASHINGTON, DC — At the heart of Diane Burko’s retrospective exhibition at the American University Museum, in Washington, D.C., is a painting entitled “Unprecedented” (2021). Eight feet high and 15 wide, it is filled with billowing expanses of white, black, and red. Punctuating these clouds of color are discs of various sizes, floating forms that suggest planets in complex orbits. Scale in this painting is vast — and familiar, for Burko’s “Unprecedented” belongs in the company of Barnett Newman’s “Vir Heroicus Sublimis” (1950–51), Clyfford Still’s overbearing slabs of dark pigment, and other big paintings in Abstract Expressionism’s heroic tradition. Yet Burko’s painting is not entirely at home in that company.
VISUAL ART
Telegraph

Melting Alpine glacier reveals hidden WW1 tunnels and bunker

On a wind-blasted rocky ridge high up at 9,500ft (2,900 metres) on the Italian-Swiss border, amid fields of snow and ice, a hole about the size of a suitcase leads into a darkened chamber. Military historian Giovanni Cadioli wriggles in backwards, his head torch revealing an extraordinary scene that has...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Ghost ships’ brought to surface of Pacific Ocean after underwater volcano erupts near Japanese island

A series of underwater volcanic eruptions among Japan’s Ogasawara Islands have revealed sunken warships dating back to the 1940s.The Second World War vessels, dubbed ghost ships, lie around 1,200km south of Tokyo close to the island of Iwo Jima, a speck of volcanic rock in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean. While their existence has long been known about, the ships have been submerged below the sea for more than three decades The vessels were sunk during the Battle of Iwo Jima, a brutal conflict described as one of the bloodiest in US Marine Corps history. The battle...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
techeblog.com

Russian Boy Claims to be from Mars and is Here on Earth to Save it from Nuclear Apocalypse

Boriska Kipriyanovich from Volgograd, Russia, a so-called “Indigo Child”, claims to have lived on Mars in a past life before being reborn here on Earth to save it from nuclear apocalypse. If his story is to be believed, Martians were allegedly wiped out by a nuclear conflict thousands of years ago, and he warns that Earth is headed in the same direction and will share the same fate as “his people”. Read more for a video about the boy and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Most Dangerous Volcanoes on the Planet

Volcanoes are responsible for some of the most devastating and dramatic natural disasters in history. Massive eruptions have created explosions more powerful than nuclear bombs and scattered ash around the globe. Sometimes there’s so much ash that it blocks out the sun and temporarily alters the global climate.  Eruptions can also reshape mountains, create lakes, […]
SCIENCE
Robb Report

The Romanovs Smuggled These Jewels Out of Russia During the Revolution. They Just Sold for $900,000.

Royal jewelry has long been a hot commodity on the auction block, and the recent sales of Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets to pendants belonging to Queen Victoria, proves they’re not slowing down. Just this week, a distinguished group of jewels that belonged to the Romanovs made their own headlines. Smuggled out of Russia during the 1917 revolution, the set of royal baubles sold for $883,641 at Sotheby’s in Geneva on November 10. The bi-annual jewelry sale offered a sapphire and diamond brooch, alongside matching earrings that once belonged to the Grand Dutchess Maria Pavlovna—the aunt of the last Russian Emperor Nicholas...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
Daily Mail

Deepest earthquake EVER detected struck 467 miles beneath Japan six years ago in a layer of the planet thought to be almost impossible for tremors to occur, study reveals

The deepest earthquake ever detected struck 467 miles (751 km) beneath Japan six years ago, a new study claims. Researchers at the University of Arizona analysed data collected by Japan's network of seismometers in May 2015 during the Ogasawara earthquake. The event's biggest jolt measured magnitude 7.9 on the Richter...
ENVIRONMENT
insideedition.com

Archaeologists in Peru Discover 2,000 Year-Old-Remains and Artifacts Buried Underground

Archaeologists in Peru are carefully handling everything found after uncovering what they believe are the ancient remains of a 2000-year-old pre-Hispanic cemetery in Lima. Excavations have turned up six bodies and over two-dozen other artifacts, including vases and pottery fragments. The remains were discovered while crews from the Calidda gas...
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

“Cold bone”: Researchers discover first dinosaur species that lived on Greenland 214 million years ago

The two-legged dinosaur Issi saaneq lived about 214 million years ago in what is now Greenland. It was a medium-sized, long-necked herbivore and a predecessor of the sauropods, the largest land animals ever to live. It was discovered by an international team of researchers from Portugal, Denmark and Germany, including the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The name of the new dinosaur pays tribute to Greenland's Inuit language and means "cold bone". The team reports on its discovery in the journal Diversity.
WILDLIFE
d1softballnews.com

There is enough oxygen on the moon to make 8 billion people breathe for a hundred thousand years

The surface layer of the Moon is very rich in oxygen, sufficient to allow the entire human population to breathe for a hundred thousand years. The administrator of the NASA Bill Nelson has just announced that the return of the man on the moon it was postponed to “no earlier than 2025”, Blasting the original lineup of the mission Artemis, which provided for themoon landing first woman and first black person by 2024. Despite this shift, mainly linked to a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but also to COVID-19 pandemic and problems with the new spacesuits, the most ambitious plans for the “reconquest” of the Moon after the missions have not changed Apollo. This time, in fact, we will go there to stay there, both in orbit that on the surface or below it, inside the “lava tubes” that wind through the heart of the satellite. What is certain is that to build the first human colonies it will be essential to recover resources directly on site, such as the precious oxygen, useful for both breathing of astronauts but also how propellant for space shuttles. The Moon, even though it may seem counterintuitive, is very rich in oxygen, so much so that in his surface layer enough of it is enclosed to allow the entire human population (eight billion people) to breathe well one hundred thousand years.
ASTRONOMY
Hyperallergic

London’s National Gallery Identifies 67 Museum Patrons Connected to Slavery

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». A new report published by the National Gallery in London details the museum’s connections to the trade of enslaved people. The research is part of a wider effort to acknowledge and examine the role that the legacy of slavery has played in the history of the British institution, which houses one of the world’s most esteemed collections of European paintings.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy