Waterline work to close part of Auburn Ave.

BOZEMAN - The City of Bozeman says Main Street will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, between Black Ave. and Bozeman Ave. A helicopter crew will be hoisting air handling units onto the rooftop of the downtown US Bank building. The closure is weather-dependent but is set from 6 am to 10 am.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO