Waterline work to close part of Auburn Ave.

Part of Crestwood Drive, Garrett Street to close
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 15, Garrett Street will close from Crestwood Drive to Melrose Avenue. Crestwood Drive will also close at its intersection with Garrett Street. Both closures will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All businesses and homes in the construction area will remain accessible....
vanceairscoop.com
Portion of Roseanne to close for street work
ENID, Okla. — A portion of Roseanne, from the 407 to 520 addresses, will close beginning Monday, Nov. 15, to allow crews to replace a portion of the roadway, according to city of Enid officials. The closure is expected to last approximately 6 weeks, according to a city statement.
kauainownews.com
Road Resurfacing Work to Close Portions of Hanapēpē
Portions of Hanapēpē will be closed from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, on weekdays, to allow Maui Kupono Builders to conduct road resurfacing work, weather permitting. Road resurfacing work will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. along portions of Lele Road. No parking will be allowed in the work zone during resurfacing hours.
fox34.com
Quaker Ave. exit on South Loop 289 to reopen, will close again Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation says the eastbound Quaker Avenue exit on South Loop 289 will reopen Wednesday after TxDOT crews finish safely making road repairs. However TxDOT says the right/outside frontage road lane will remain closed. The exit is expected to be closed again Friday,...
cityofsanrafael.org
Highland Ave – Road Closed Local Access Only (11/11 to 11/12)
From Thursday, November 11 to Friday, November 12, Treemasters, will be trimming and removing trees for safety reasons on Highland Avenue. Work will last two days and will commence between the hours of 9 am through 5 pm. Please drive with caution and follow all posted directional signals. No through...
WTVQ
Vanceburg road to be closed Wednesday for drainage work
VANCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – State highway crews will close Shelton Drive at the intersection of Fairlane Drive (KY 59) in Vanceburg on Wednesday for drainage repairs. Shelton Drive will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists may reroute using KY 59 and the AA Highway.
Opelika-Auburn News
Some Auburn railroad crossings reopening as CSX rail work moves west
Auburn's roads are becoming less congested Wednesday as railroad operator CSX reopens some railroad crossings and moves west to work on further segments of track. The North Ross Street crossing reopened at about noon Wednesday and the North Gay Street crossing at about 4 p.m., according to updates from the City of Auburn.
nbc25news.com
Bay City working to repair a water main break on Fremont Ave.
BAY CITY, Mich. - The Bay City Department of Public Works is asking the public to avoid a portion of Fremont Ave. due to a water main break.
Globe Gazette
Part of 2nd Street Northwest to close for two weeks
Parts of Second Street Northwest in Mason City will be closed for the next two weeks. A contractor performing masonry work will shut down Second Street Northwest between Federal Avenue and Enterprise Alley starting Tuesday (Nov. 9). The city urges drivers to find an alternate route.
KCJJ
Portions of southbound 1st Ave. in Iowa City to close Monday
(City of Iowa City news release) Weather permitting, travel on the following street will be impacted beginning Monday, November 8, 2021. It is anticipated that normal traffic will resume by the end of the day on Tuesday, November 9th. First Avenue – Muscatine Avenue to Bradford Drive. Closed to southbound...
Kearney Hub
Kearney's 17th Ave. utility work will close hike-bike crossing
KEARNEY — Utility work will take place on 17th Avenue at the hike-bike trail crossing beginning Monday morning. According to an announcement from the city of Kearney and Ensley Electric, traffic will be reduced to the inside lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions. Weather permitting, work is expected...
Traffic alert: Part of Bozeman Main Street, Black Ave. to be closed Sunday
BOZEMAN - The City of Bozeman says Main Street will be closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, between Black Ave. and Bozeman Ave. A helicopter crew will be hoisting air handling units onto the rooftop of the downtown US Bank building. The closure is weather-dependent but is set from 6 am to 10 am.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Part of Sixth Street in Sharpsburg to close for about a month
Long-term closures are planned for a portion of Sixth Street in Sharpsburg. PennDOT officials said starting Monday at 7 a.m. the street will close between Clay and Penn streets through Monday, Dec. 13. Here is the detour:. • From Main Street, take Ninth Street north;. • Turn left onto Penn...
KCBY
Taylor Ave. between N. Main & N. Morrison closes for emergency erosion repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — City of Coos Bay officials announced they were alerted of road erosion on Taylor Avenue near the N. Main Street intersection. Staff has evaluated the situation and contracted with Johnson Rock Products to complete the emergency repairs. Work is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 5.
Building work to close part of St. Clair Street
Rooftop work at the Four SeaGate building will close St. Clair Street’s northbound lane Thursday between Adams and Jackson streets, the city transportation division announced.
foxnebraska.com
Part of Ringland Road to close for concrete work Nov. 3
HASTINGS, Neb. — Ringland Road in Hastings will be partially closed beginning Wednesday due to concrete work. City of Hastings officials said the project includes pavement repair on Ringland Road from California Avenue to Elm Avenue, as well installation of a new concrete intersection at California Avenue and Ringland Road. Ringland Road will be open to local traffic only during the project, and through traffic is urged to use alternate routes.
WHSV
Waterline break in Staunton closes Greenville Avenue
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton took to Facebook to announce that Greenville Avenue is closed due to a major waterline break at the railroad overpass and watering can. The street is closed in both directions. The city says repairs and impact to service are expected to take...
Hedberg to closed part of Nov. 11 for staff training
Hedberg Public Library and the HPL Express branch will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 11, according to a library news release. Staff will be training during that time. Both library branches will reopen at noon and resume normal business hours. The library’s digital branch will remain...
WYTV.com
Part of Route 7 closed
KINSMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- We have a traffic alert for drivers in Kinsman. Part of State Route 7 is closed. It’s from State Route 87 to the Ashtabula County Line. This is for work on a retaining wall. The road should reopen later this month.
