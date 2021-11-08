CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Junior enlisted troops may lose email in Army’s platform transition

By Davis Winkie
MilitaryTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Army’s ongoing adoption of Microsoft-based email, teleconferencing and collaboration services for its “Army 365″ platform could leave hundreds of thousands of soldiers, civilians and contractors without official email access, Army Times has confirmed. The issue stems from the Army opting to purchase individual Microsoft 365 licenses rather than...

www.militarytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Navy Unveiled a Vision of Its F/A-XX Fighter for Next-Gen Air Dominance

As the U.S. finds itself in a new strategic environment where it has to counter the rising influence of China, along with its old adversary, Russia, the U.S. Navy has released a vision document for the early part of the next decade, superseding its vision for 2025. Among its priorities is the next-generation fighter aircraft dubbed F/A-XX that is expected to replace the aging fleet of its Super Hornet.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Serving soldiers will not carry Dennis Hutchings’ coffin, says MoD

The Ministry of Defence has said that serving soldiers will not carry the coffin of Dennis Hutchings, the veteran who died part way through his controversial trial over a fatal shooting during the Troubles. The decision has deeply upset the family of Hutchings, whose funeral will now take place according...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Army Times

Green Beret NCO dies during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg

A Special Forces soldier died Wednesday after a “sudden, unexpected medical event” during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 1st Special Forces Command said in a statement Friday morning. Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward, 38, was attending the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Times#Army Reserve#Regular Army#Commands#Defense Enterprise Email
Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
California Democrat

Lt. Robert Elwell, hero of Korean War, killed in National Guard training in 1963

In 1963, Linda Pettigrew had only recently turned 5 years old when notice was received her father had been killed while serving in the Missouri National Guard. A mere 30 years old, he had already served in the Korean War, earned a Purple Heart and once held the distinction of being the youngest master sergeant in the U.S. Army.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Corps revamping how it recruits and retains Marines

For decades, the Marine Corps personnel system has treated every Marine as a round peg and every assignment as a round hole. But It’s time to realize that Marines and assignments come in different shapes and sizes, Marine Corps Commandant David Berger said this week, rolling out what is a significant overhaul of how the service recruits new Marines and keeps the ones already in uniform around for another hitch.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
MilitaryTimes

Navy selects first woman to go directly into flying the F-35C after earning her wings

Navy Lt. j.g. Suzelle Thomas is the first woman in the service to go directly from flight school to flying the F-35C Lightning II, after earning her Wings of Gold last month. While there are currently three women in the Navy who have transitioned from other aircraft to fly the F-35C, the Navy announced Saturday that Thomas is the first to have her initial assignment be an F-35C squadron.
MILITARY
Sand Hills Express

U.S. soldiers injured in Iranian attack denied Purple Hearts

Platoon Sergeant Daine Kvasager was part of a skeleton crew left to defend the Al Asad Air Base in Iraq on January 8, 2020. Days earlier, the U.S. had killed the powerful Iranian General Quasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds military force and the man behind deadly attacks on American bases — but the ballistic missile attack in response would be the biggest against American forces in history.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
millardccp.com

Vietnam veteran recounts military service

Manley Anthony Abbott—Tony to his friends and family—never saw the ugly face of combat, but the thought of it never left his mind. Tony was born in Delta but raised in Clearfield, where his father, Manley, worked at Hill Air Force Base. Serving in the armed forces has been a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy