The FTSE 100 has fallen significantly on Friday, only to turn around and show signs of life again. Because of this, the market is likely to continue seeing value hunters jumping into the market, as the 7200 level should continue to offer plenty of interest. After all, it was the top of the overall consolidation area that the market had been stuck in for what seems like a lifetime. Underneath, even if we did break back into that range, the 50-day EMA is starting to attract a lot of attention near the 7100 level as it is curling higher, so I think that is your next support level.

