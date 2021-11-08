CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Germany sets new EV sales record

By Graeme Roberts

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) said electric vehicles accounted for 30.4% of new vehicle registrations in October, a record. “The explanation is relatively simple,” said Germany Trade & Invest ‘automotive expert’ Stefan Di Bitonto. “Carmakers decide what sort of vehicles they allocate parts like semiconductors to. The profit...



Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

The Toyota ship sets course for EV; AI on the rise; West Europe auto sales on a slide – the week

While Toyota has been slower than other legacy automakers to adopt electrification it has hit the throttle on EV innovation to catch up, a GlobalData analyst wrote this week. In the EV field, Tesla is widely seen as the leading driver of innovation. The company changed the face of the market with the launch of its 2012 Model S sedan, proving that EVs could offer reasonable range, excellent performance and be desirable to consumers, paving the way for the dozens of new EV models launching across the market. However, while the Californian startup has been generating headlines with each new iteration of its products, the legacy auto industry has been steadily gearing up its EV strategies to compete. In particular, Toyota is making strong headway into EV development after a somewhat slow start in the sector. The Japanese automaker was the largest automaker by sales volume in 2020 but has been more hesitant than many established rivals to dive in to large-scale EV production. This is partially down to Toyota’s market leadership and extensive R&D in hybrid-electric drivetrains that use nickel-metal hydride battery packs, which the company will be reluctant to abandon for purely battery-electric vehicles powered by lithium-ion cells. Toyota’s hand has been forced, however, by the industry-wide move to adopt battery EVs as regional regulators begin to define timelines to outlaw the sales of combustion-powered cars. With other automakers making strong commitments to abandon combustion engines and electrify their lineups, Toyota has now responded with its own line of battery EV models. These will sit in its new bZ range with the first model, the bZ4X, due on sale in mid-2022.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Lower car production hits Czech industry output

Falling Czech car production in September reduced industrial output at the end of the third quarter amid plant shutdowns due to the global chip shortage, Reuters reported, citing the statistics office. The report said output fell for a second consecutive month and drove the trend of lower output in central...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

EVs remain popular UK used vehicle buys

Demand for used battery electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) vehicles continued to grow in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Reflecting recent trends in both the new and used markets, transactions rose by 56.4% and 43.3% to 14,182 and 14,990...
WORLD
wardsauto.com

Cadillac on Pace to Set Global Sales Record in 2021

Cadillac is headed for its best year ever despite the shortage of semiconductors and despite lower U.S. sales, according to Rory Harvey, the General Motors vice president in charge of the brand around the world. During a virtual briefing with reporters, Harvey declines to say how many reservations or firm...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

GM Korea to launch ten imported EVs models by 2025

General Motors plans to launch ten new electric vehicle (EV) models in South Korea by 2025, as part of its gradual shift to zero-emission vehicles, according to a senior executive at the US automaker. Steve Kiefer, GM’s senior vice-president, told reporters at a press conference held at the Bupyeong plant...
WORLD
just-auto.com

South Korean import sales down 8% in October

Sales of imported light passenger vehicles in South Korea fell by a further 8% to 18,764 units in October 2021 from 20,406 units in the same month of last year, according to registration data released by the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA). This follows a 7% decline in...
WORLD
