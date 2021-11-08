CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge tosses Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Knicks ownership

 6 days ago
Daniel Kaplan: A Federal judge tossed the remaining charge brought against MSG by former Knick Charles Oakley; in fact the judge ruled MSG security did not use unnecessary force in evicting the former star from a February 2017 game, and blamed Oakley for the incident instead

Diamond Leung @diamond83

Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against MSG that claimed it was liable for assault/battery was dismissed by a federal judge. Also out is Oakley’s attempt to add James Dolan to the suit. – 2:29 PM

Report: Judge Dismisses Charles Oakley's Charges Against Madison Square Garden

Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Madison Square Garden was dismissed by a federal judge on Monday, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan. Oakley's lawsuit stemmed from a 2017 incident in which he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden and subsequently arrested. The judge placed the blame on Oakley for the 2017 incident on Monday, stating the "video footage conclusively shows the MSG guards giving Oakley ample opportunity to leave the arena.
Former Knicks Star Charles Oakley's Charges Against MSG Dismissed by Judge

All of Charles Oakley's charges against Madison Square Garden have been dismissed. Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic reported federal judge Richard Sullivan dismissed the charge that MSG security used unnecessary force to remove the former New York Knicks player from a game in February 2017. It was the only one of Oakley's claims that had not been dismissed last year by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.
NBA
NBA-U.S. judge tosses ex-Knicks star Oakley’s lawsuit over ejection from game

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A U.S. judge in Manhattan on Monday dismissed former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against Madison Square Garden (MSG) over his forcible ejection from a basketball game nearly five years ago. Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan said video “conclusively demonstrates” that security guards did not...
NBA
