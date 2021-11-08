Judge tosses Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Knicks ownership

Daniel Kaplan: A Federal judge tossed the remaining charge brought against MSG by former Knick Charles Oakley; in fact the judge ruled MSG security did not use unnecessary force in evicting the former star from a February 2017 game, and blamed Oakley for the incident instead

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Diamond Leung @diamond83

Charles Oakley’s lawsuit against MSG that claimed it was liable for assault/battery was dismissed by a federal judge. Also out is Oakley’s attempt to add James Dolan to the suit. – 2:29 PM