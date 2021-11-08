CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Delegates upbeat about progress at climate talks

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the UN COP26 climate talks went into their second week on...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

How to Talk to Children About Climate Change

The thing is, your kid is likely already hearing about climate change. Leslie Davenport, a therapist and the author of a workbook to help kids process climate change, called All the Feelings Under the Sun: How to Deal With Climate Change, said that while researching her book she spoke to many children who knew more about climate change than their parents. “I was very surprised how knowledgeable many kids were about the science of climate change, even as young as 8 or 9.” As the climate crisis grows in urgency and continues to make headlines, it will only continue to permeate the consciousness of kids. An article about the COP26 summit quoted an 8-year-old from Glasgow as saying “I'm worried because if the world gets too hot then all animals will start dying and (...) people won't survive anymore.”
ENVIRONMENT
studybreaks.com

‘Saving Us’ Unearths Productive Ways To Talk About Climate Change

Environmental activist Katharine Hayhoe’s latest book tackles one of the most difficult topics of conversation in a thoughtful and engaging way. Professor Katharine Hayhoe, an atmospheric scientist, just released her newest book, “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World” in September. The book serves as a guide for people wanting to facilitate productive climate change conversations with those who struggle with the topic.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Watch live as Cop26 delegates discuss climate crisis

Local community representatives, experts and government ministers at Cop26 will address the impact of extreme weather, environmental degradation and rising sea levels. The panel will address how they intend to adapt to a more climate-resilient future and are expected to map out their contribution to adaptation, loss and damage. Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Un#Ap Archive
undark.org

Interview: Katharine Hayhoe on How to Talk About Climate Change

For many years, Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist at Texas Tech University and chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy, has been warning that our planet’s climate is changing, and speaking plainly about what needs to be done to slow and ultimately stop the human-caused warming trend. Early in her career,...
IMMIGRATION
CBS News

Biden announces climate initiatives at U.N. summit

On Day 2 of the U.N. climate change conference, President Biden discussed plans to conserve forests, cut methane emissions and work on infrastructure in developing countries. Elise Labott, a columnist for Foreign Policy magazine, joins CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss what could come of these pledges and the response from world leaders.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
CNN

Boris Johnson appeals to delegates to 'get on and do it' as COP26 climate talks stall. Here's where the deal stands

Glasgow, Scotland (CNN) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on leaders and delegates to just "get on and do it" as the COP26 climate talks appear to have stalled. A draft of a summit agreement was published on Wednesday by the COP26 presidency. It includes language that says the world should be aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and acknowledges the role of fossil fuels in the climate crisis, a first for the annual Conference of the Parties on climate.
ENVIRONMENT
swiowanewssource.com

COP26 president on fresh draft deal, coal included

The president of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow said Saturday that phasing out coal was still part of the agreement text as negotiators pored over fresh proposals Saturday aimed boosting the world's efforts to tackle global warming. (Nov. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
ENVIRONMENT
San Diego Channel

Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”. In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction. "You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year...
ANIMALS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh delegation works for collaboration, change at UN climate summit

"My hope is we're able to amplify to the rest of the world what we're doing in Pittsburgh," said one attendee. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGN News

Illinois delegation visits Glasgow summit to tackle climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland — With world leaders meeting in Glasgow to discuss ways to tackle climate change, a delegation from Illinois is visiting the event, led by Governor JB Pritzker. Pritzker is slated to speak Sunday, where he will detail the impact of natural disasters on the state and on Illinois farmers. Actor Idris Elba is […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy