The defining motifs of this social-media-centered era are “content creation” and “identity politics.” Where they converge, you get a figure like Emily Ratajkowski, an ultrafamous model who has made millions in part by posting selfies with hashtags like #liberated. With a following of 28.5 million on Instagram, Ratajkowski has found massive success, leveraging the platform into multiple homes, paid vacations, luxury brand deals and her own clothing line, all while insisting that the ability to profit from her sexuality is a feminist act. Now, at age 30, Ratajkowski is interested in reckoning with some of the more complex, less hashtag-able realities of her life as a model and influencer.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO