Orlando, FL

Visiting Jamaica during COVID-19 restrictions and mandates

By Tharin White
attractionsmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisiting Jamaica is possible once again. International travel has begun to return, and Jamaica is ready for the influx of tourism. While most offerings are back in this beautiful country, there are some pre-travel forms you must complete and mandates you must abide by when you arrive. Grab your passport and...

Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
godsavethepoints.com

The New Ticking Time “Bomb” Holding Up International Travel

There’s been an unmistakable trend in travel this year: people are staying closer to home, and there’s reason for that. Whether it’s renting a cabin in the woods, or taking a short domestic flight, people remain hesitant to cross borders. Even for the fully vaccinated, testing makes people nervous, as do the many unknowns of changing restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
TravelPulse

Jamaica Receives Lower COVID-19 Risk Designation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department have both lowered their COVID-19 risk designations for Jamaica heading into the holiday season. The CDC issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for the island country this week. The distinction signifies that Jamaica has had between only 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 consecutive days. The CDC update prompted the State Department to issue a Level 3 travel advisory for Jamaica, with officials now encouraging people to reconsider travel to the island rather than avoid travel due to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
routesonline.com

Australia-Singapore Market Gets Boost With Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

The Australian government is taking another step in restoring international travel by allowing fully vaccinated Singaporean citizens to enter Australia without quarantine. This arrangement is set to begin on Nov. 21 for Australian states that are ready to participate, which will initially be New South Wales and Victoria. Travelers must be departing from Singapore and must present a negative COVID-19 test result achieved within 72 hours of their departure time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Pandemic travel news: US borders open as more of Europe is rated 'very high' risk

(CNN) — After nearly 20 months of closed borders, the US finally opened to vaccinated international visitors on Monday, November 8. But transatlantic travel remains an ever changing landscape, with this week also seeing more European destinations added to the CDC's highest risk travel category. And as European Covid cases...
TRAVEL
attractionsmagazine.com

New relaxing river rafting experience offering in Jamaica

Looking for a unique offering on your next visit to the Caribbean? The Chukka Eco Adventure Outpost at Good Hope has just the option for you. Their new Bamboo River Rafting experience takes you on a slow-moving 45-minute ride through Jamaica’s colorful scenery. Bamboo Rafting offers a relaxing ride down...
WORLD
AFP

Vietnam welcomes first foreign tourists in nearly 20 months

The first international tourists touched down in Vietnam almost 20 months after the Southeast Asian nation closed its borders to contain the coronavirus. Two charter flights brought more than 400 South Korean and Japanese fully vaccinated passengers from Seoul and Tokyo on Thursday to the southern resort city of Nha Trang, state media reported. The area is popular with golfers, beach lovers and scuba divers, and boasts luxury hotels. The flights came ahead of Vietnam's plans to reopen the resort island of Phu Quoc to vaccinated foreign visitors on November 20 -- with hopes to welcome at least 5,000 travellers in coming months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday.
WORLD
Thrillist

American & Southwest Airlines Change Vaccine Policies for Staff

The Biden administration released new guidelines requiring federal contractors to have employees fully vaccinated by December 8 of this year, including US airline employees. The requirement has met resistance, while some airlines have threatened to fire employees or place them on unpaid leave if they don't comply with the mandate.
INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

Dutch weigh vaccine boosters, new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities are to decide on Tuesday whether to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults, while the government weighs a new package of restrictions, amid the latest surge in new infections. Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce new measures to slow the spread...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

'Like prison': Singapore migrant workers suffer under Covid curbs

Bangladeshi migrant worker MD Sharif Uddin used to spend his days off with friends outside his cramped Singapore dormitory, but coronavirus curbs have for 18 months left him stuck inside during his spare time. For Uddin, change can't come soon enough for the increasingly stressed migrant workers.
WORLD

