What day of the dead is and how it’s celebrated by different students!. Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a Latin American tradition that celebrates one’s family members who have passed. Traditionally, an altar is set up with the pictures of the deceased family members. In addition, the things that the deceased family members loved, such as food or sentimental objects, are placed along with their picture in the altar. These actions are carried out, because this holiday goes deeper than remembering those that have passed. For some, Dia De Los Muertos, November 2nd, is the day in which the line between the living and the dead blurs.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO