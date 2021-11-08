CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Robinhood says email addresses of 5 million customers exposed in security breach

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Robinhood Markets Inc said on Monday a third party had obtained access to the email addresses of about five million of its customers. The fee-free broker said the full names of...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Support#Social Security Numbers#Reuters#The Third Party
KGUN 9

Arizona woman loses thousands of dollars in cash transfer app scam

WILLIAMS, AZ — Cash transfer apps are easy and convenient, but a growing number of Americans are learning they can also make you a target for scammers. The Arizona Attorney General's Office has received eight complaints about money transfer scams over the past year. Some involve so-called "vishing" scams —...
ARIZONA STATE
komando.com

400M+ medical records exposed in massive data breach – What it means for you

Update: After publication, a Deep 6 AI spokesperson reached out to Komando with this statement:. “Despite recent claims, no personal or patient health data was accessed, leaked or at risk from a Deep 6 AI proof-of-concept database. In August, a security researcher accessed a test environment that contained dummy data...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Are Social Security Recipients Getting a Fourth Stimulus Check?

As inflation continues to rise, senior citizens are struggling more than others. The small cost-of-living increase in their Social Security benefits for 2021 wasn’t enough to cover the increased costs of everything, from hamburgers to gasoline, in the second half of the year. Some seniors are advocating for more federal relief. Are Social Security recipients getting a fourth stimulus check?
BUSINESS
CNET

How to stop spam calls: Every way we know to block annoying robocalls

No matter if you own an iPhone or an Android, you've probably experienced at least one pesky spam call. Although sometimes robocalls look to be from authentic phone numbers, they leave intimidating messages claiming to be from your bank, the IRS or other government agencies. Some even threaten you with jail time over not paying your taxes or student loans. But no matter what the calls say, one thing is for sure: They need to stop.
TECHNOLOGY
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out Next Week – Here is Who Gets Them and What to Know

There are new stimulus checks going out next week to millions of people. Here is who gets them and what you should know, especially for this next payment!. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Wants IRS to Spy on Americans & Their Bank Accounts. Here’s WHY?

Some problems have incited abuse, like the Democrats’ latest offer enabling the IRS to follow Americans’ bank accounts. Their plan would need banks to record transactional data to the IRS on personal bank accounts. We listen regarding it from our constituents daily promptly – they’re afraid, and properly so. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy