Monoclonal antibody treatments prove helpful against COVID symptoms

New research has found why some people are more resistant to Covid-19 and test negative despite exposure to the infection, while it spread rapidly through millions of others.A team at the University College London found the link between resistance to Covid-19 and T-cells present in the immune system that can clean up SARS-CoV-2 and other infections of the coronavirus family at a nascent stage, opening the possibility for new vaccine technology. “Everyone has anecdotal evidence of people being exposed but not succumbing to infection,” Leo Swadling, an immunologist at University College London and the lead author of the paper, said....

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO